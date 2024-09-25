New store Toytown set to celebrate grand opening at Luton Point

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Luton Point have announced the newest retailer set to open its doors this month, with Toytown arriving at the shopping centre this September.

The award-winning toy giant will be celebrating its grand opening on Saturday, 28th September with a day filled with family fun, competitions and giveaways to mark the occasion, with families invited to join in the excitement.

Whilst Toytown boasts various stores across the UK, this will be the first of its kind in the area. The Luton branch is likely to be incredibly popular with shoppers, especially given the opening’s proximity to the Christmas season.

The store is known for its extensive ranges of toys and games catering to all, from children to the growing ‘Kidult’ market. Some of their current bestsellers include Funko Pop! Figurines and limited edition collectibles, Lego sets (from beloved classics to brand new themes) and of course, Barbie!

Opening day highlights will see a Lego Minifigure Hunt competition and exclusive giveaways whilst stocks last, so shoppers are encouraged to come along early to avoid disappointment! Toytown have also already launched a fantastic Facebook giveaway for the chance to win a £50 voucher to spend in-store, entry to which has been shared on Luton Point’s Facebook page.

They will also be featuring a character appearance from TY Beanie Gilda the Flamingo, who will be posing for photos with families!

Sharon Barbour, Marketing Manager at Toytown, commented “Toytown is delighted to announce the upcoming opening of our new store at Luton Point shopping centre. Our extensive product range features the latest popular toys and games, along with fantastic discounted offers. We cater to everyone, from babies to big kids, ensuring there’s something for everyone.”

Sharon continues, “The response on our social media has been amazing, and the support from the Luton Point team has been exceptional in making this happen. We eagerly look forward to meeting our new customers and introducing Toytown to the Luton community.”

Toytown is the newest addition to Luton Point, which boasts a range of High Street favourites and independent sellers for a great shopping experience. Customers can also enjoy some rest and relaxation at one of the many food outlets available at the centre for some time to refresh between stores!

Lavinia Douglass, Marketing Manager at Luton Point, commented “We are thrilled to announce the imminent arrival of Toytown to Luton Point. This is a one-stop-shop for all things toys and games, and is set to be incredibly popular with shoppers as we head towards Christmas. We encourage toy lovers to stop by the grand opening on Saturday 28th September for their chance to win some great prizes, and marvel at the extensive product ranges available in-store. We can’t wait to see you there!”

Further information can be found on Luton Point’s website.