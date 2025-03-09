Pokéfest set to take over Luton Library

By Laura Conder
Contributor
Published 9th Mar 2025, 22:36 BST
Updated 10th Mar 2025, 14:22 BST
Luton Comic Con is set to host its third pre event with a whole day dedicated to all things Pokemon.

On Sunday 13th April from 11 am till 5 pm, the third floor of Luton Library will be taken over to celebrate one of Nintendo's most popular franchises.

Most Popular

For £4 entry, guests can expect a host of events throughout the day and a screening of Detective Pikachu, thanks to The Orange Picture Club at Luton Library theatre.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Every person will receive a free gift on entry and have the opportunity to buy cards and all the Pokemon merch from Toytown’s stall. There will also be a chance to trade cards with fellow trainers.

DnD pre event held by Luton Comic Con last monthplaceholder image
DnD pre event held by Luton Comic Con last month

A variety of Pokemon games will be available to play on both the GameCube and Switch. You can also test your knowledge with a Pokemon quiz to win prizes.

Pokefest is the latest pre event from Luton Comic Con in the run up to the main event taking place on 6th September at the Luton Library, Luton Library Theatre and St George’s Square.

Those wishing to pre book tickets to Pokefest can do so at this link: www.lutoncomiccon.com/events/event-three-rar2h

Related topics:Nintendo
News you can trust since 1891
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice