Pokéfest set to take over Luton Library
On Sunday 13th April from 11 am till 5 pm, the third floor of Luton Library will be taken over to celebrate one of Nintendo's most popular franchises.
For £4 entry, guests can expect a host of events throughout the day and a screening of Detective Pikachu, thanks to The Orange Picture Club at Luton Library theatre.
Every person will receive a free gift on entry and have the opportunity to buy cards and all the Pokemon merch from Toytown’s stall. There will also be a chance to trade cards with fellow trainers.
A variety of Pokemon games will be available to play on both the GameCube and Switch. You can also test your knowledge with a Pokemon quiz to win prizes.
Pokefest is the latest pre event from Luton Comic Con in the run up to the main event taking place on 6th September at the Luton Library, Luton Library Theatre and St George’s Square.
Those wishing to pre book tickets to Pokefest can do so at this link: www.lutoncomiccon.com/events/event-three-rar2h