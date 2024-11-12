Pride in Luton festival is set to return after record numbers enjoyed 2024 festival

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

After over 7000 people came together to celebrate love and unity in 2024, the Pride in Luton festival is set to return for 2025 with some new additions to make it even more inclusive for everyone.

The Pride in Luton festival is an annual celebration of love, inclusion, friendship and respect and is hosted by the LGBTIQ+ charity Pride in Luton. Since it's inception in 2022, the festival has continue to grow and has become a staple for families to show solidarity with the LGBTIQ+ community.

Next year the event will be launched at the annual vigil on Thursday 12th June, with the main festival taking place on Saturday 14th June in the Hat District.

Organisers for next year have committed to making the festival even more inclusive than previous years by including a dedicated area for those with nurodiverse needs, thanks to generous support from Love Luton Community Fund. The BSL team will be back and are once again being supported by Luton Point and additional resources are being added to support those with disabilities.

Pride in Luton festival 2024

A family area will take place in Hat Gardens with performances, workshops and arts and crafts, whilst the main stage will grace the Hat District outside the Hat Factory Arts Centre.

Rosie Besnu, co-chair of Pride in Luton said, "After three successful years of the Pride in Luton festival, we are delighted that it will be returning for 2025. This year we are bringing the festival back into Pride month and have our fingers crossed for better weather than 2024s festival.

We couldn't do this year in, year out without the support of local organisations and businesses and we are busy working behind the scenes to bring in new supporters and work with those who have supported in the past to make 2025 the best festival yet."

Marie Kirbyshaw, CEO of The Culture Trust Luton added, "It's fantastic to see this community led festival going from strength to strength and we are fully committed to playing our role in making it a success. Our work with Pride in Luton goes beyond the festival and we are delighted at the Trust that they can call the Hat Factory Arts Centre their home".

Businesses who are interested in supporting the Pride in Luton festival for 2025 should email Hayley on [email protected] for a discussion.