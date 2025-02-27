The British Asian’s Who’s Who 2025: Ali Aklakul Islam nominated for this prestigious award

The British Asian’s Who’s Who Awards and Gala Dinner Ceremony is a highly anticipated event in the British calendar, one that brings together some of the most influential figures within the British Asian community.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This prestigious event is set to take place on Saturday, 10th May 2025, at the iconic SAVOY Hotel, located on the Strand in London. The ceremony promises to be a night of celebration, recognition, and inspiration, honouring the remarkable achievements and contributions of British Asians across various fields.

This event is more than just a gala; it is a tribute to the dedication, hard work, and resilience that have shaped the British Asian community into what it is today. The evening aims to recognise and appreciate the accomplishments of individuals who have excelled in their respective fields, whether it be business, philanthropy, politics, media, or entrepreneurship. These are individuals whose work has not only had a significant impact on their sectors but also contributed to the broader social fabric of Britain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As highlighted in the British Asian’s Who’s Who (also known as the Asians Power 100) pamphlet, the event underscores the importance of hard work, perseverance, and the collective power of the community. The statement, “This proves that working hard, contributing to the community, and making a difference within communities does not go unrecognised. This is the beauty of Great Britain,” serves as a reminder that achievements within the community, no matter how small or large, are seen, valued, and celebrated.

British Asian’s Who’s Who awards certificate of Ali Aklakul Islam’s nomination.

Among those featured in the British Asian’s Who’s Who is Ali Aklakul Islam, a long-term volunteer within the community who has made significant contributions to society. Ali’s story is a testament to the dedication and selflessness that drives individuals to give back to their communities without seeking personal recognition.

When asked about his reaction to being included in this prestigious list, Ali shared his surprise and disbelief. He recalled how, to his astonishment, a large envelope appeared in his letterbox, and upon opening it, he was shocked to discover that he had been nominated for such an honour.

“To be recognised within the British Asian community’s crème de la crème – people from every sector, including business, philanthropists, politicians, entrepreneurs, and media personalities – is something beyond my imagination,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ali expressed deep gratitude for being acknowledged for his voluntary work and contributions to humanity and society. “For me, my passion has always been to be of service to everyone because this was always a part of me from a very early age,” he explained.

British Asian’s Who’s Who - Power 100 magazine.

His words highlight the deep-rooted values of selflessness and service that are instilled in many individuals within the British Asian community. Ali’s journey serves as an inspiration for future generations, showing that a commitment to giving back to society can have a lasting impact.

The British Asians Who’s Who Awards is not just a one-off event; it is a legacy, an initiative designed to highlight and celebrate the exceptional contributions of individuals within the British Asian community.

The awards serve as a platform to showcase the achievements of British Asians who have made a mark in business, academia, politics, humanitarian efforts, and more. These individuals have built legacies that will continue to inspire future generations, providing them with role models who have paved the way for success and social change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The British Asian’s Who’s Who Awards are held annually, and the ceremony takes place at various iconic and renowned locations. The event brings together a diverse range of individuals who have excelled in their respective fields, creating a space for networking, sharing experiences, and celebrating success. This annual event serves as an important recognition of the contributions of the British Asian community, which, while vast and varied, has often been overlooked in mainstream recognition.

The British Asian’s Who’ Who

The British Asians Who’s Who compilation is a significant and comprehensive catalog of the most prominent British Asian figures across various sectors. It includes distinguished individuals in business, academia, politics, humanitarian work, and philanthropy. These individuals are not only leaders in their fields but also role models who have demonstrated the power of perseverance, hard work, and community involvement.

The publication serves as a historical record of the individuals who have contributed to shaping the British Asian identity and have influenced the broader landscape of British society. One of the highlights of the awards evening is the Black Tie Gala Dinner, where guests can enjoy a glamorous evening of fine dining, networking, and entertainment.

The event is an opportunity to not only celebrate individual achievements but to also foster collaboration and unity within the community. The gala dinner is preceded by a Welcome Drinks Reception, providing attendees with a chance to mingle, make connections, and reflect on the evening ahead. The atmosphere is one of sophistication and celebration, a fitting tribute to the success of the individuals being honoured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The British Asians Who’s Who Awards have become an annual tradition, marking an important date in the calendar for the community. It is a moment to look back on the achievements of the past year, but also to look forward to the future, recognising that the contributions of today will shape the British Asian community of tomorrow.

For many individuals, like Ali Aklakul Islam, the recognition is not just about receiving an award, but about knowing that their work has made a difference. Ali expressed his gratitude for being nominated in the ‘Excellence In Community Services’ awards category, emphasising that this acknowledgment will inspire him to continue his work and dedication to helping others.

The British Asian community continues to evolve and grow, and with each passing year, new voices and leaders emerge. The British Asians Who’s Who Awards serve as a beacon for these new generations, offering them a platform to showcase their success and to be celebrated for their contributions. These awards not only highlight individual achievements but also underscore the collective power of the British Asian community in shaping the future of Britain.

The British Asian’s Who’s Who Awards and Gala Dinner Ceremony is a powerful testament to the success, resilience, and contributions of the British Asian community. It is a celebration of hard work, dedication, and the enduring spirit of service to others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As we look forward to the event on 10th May 2025, we are reminded that this is more than just an awards ceremony; it is a celebration of the legacy that British Asians have created and will continue to create for future generations. It is an evening that honours the individuals who have worked tirelessly to make a difference in their communities and a platform for the next generation of leaders to be inspired and motivated.