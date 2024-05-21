The Mall Luton proudly partners with Luton International Carnival 2024
This year’s Carnival is set to take place on the Bank Holiday, Monday 27th May, after BBC Radio 1 takes over Stockwood Park for Big Weekend on 24th – 26th May.
The weekend of festivities is set to bring an electric atmosphere to the town of Luton and will mark the start of an exciting summer for The Mall, which is shortly set to begin the process of renaming to Luton Point.
Hosted by UKCCA, this year’s event promises to be the most spectacular yet, featuring an array of performances, a fantastic parade, and cultural displays that highlight the rich diversity of Luton.
This year marks the 48th carnival, with The Mall Luton proud to be long standing partners of this free event.
Luton International Carnival is famous for being a joyous celebration of music, dance, and heritage, reflecting the multicultural fabric of the town.
Lavinia Douglass, Marketing Manager at The Mall Luton commented “We are thrilled to once again be partnering with UKCCA for the return of the festive and fabulous Luton International Carnival. It is incredibly important for us to be celebrating the rich and diverse culture of our town, and the Carnival is a fantastic way to invite local families to enjoy all that the community has to offer. We look forward to seeing everyone there, for what is always one of the most vibrant days of the year for our town.”