The Nachural Entrepreneurship Awards 2025 Ali Aklakul Islam shortlisted as a finalist

Ali Aklakul Islam is a finalist in the prestigious “Community Excellence of the Year” category for the Nachural Entrepreneurship Awards 2025.

The event will take place on Friday, the 11th, at the King Power Stadium, home to Leicester’s Premiership football club. Being nominated for such an award is a remarkable achievement, and for Ali, it is a reflection of his long-standing commitment to his community, his volunteerism, and his work in various capacities to support those in need.

Ali’s career journey has not only been shaped by his professional experiences, but also by his unyielding desire to give back to the community that raised him. His professional work with Amazon over nearly nine years is an important chapter in his life. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Ali went above and beyond, becoming a key worker and offering essential support to a range of individuals in his local community. However, it is his work outside of the workplace that truly highlights his dedication to the well-being of those around him.

Ali is no stranger to volunteerism. With more than twenty-three years of service, he has been a role model and a source of support for young people in the community. His contributions have extended well beyond simply helping others – Ali has served as a figure of inspiration, demonstrating what it means to give back to the place you call home.

From helping the elderly to supporting families in need, Ali’s impact has been far-reaching, encompassing a wide variety of groups and needs. The acknowledgment he is receiving through his nomination for “Community Excellence of the Year” speaks to the significant role he plays in his local community.

Ali has dedicated much of his life to making sure that those around him are not only provided for in their time of need, but are also given the opportunity to thrive. This is evident in his work during the pandemic when, alongside fulfilling his key worker responsibilities at Amazon, he took the time to look after vulnerable people within Luton, including elderly neighbours and those who had to self-isolate. These acts of kindness were not prompted by recognition or reward, but by a deep-rooted belief that helping others in times of difficulty is essential to building a cohesive and strong community.

When Ali was informed of his nomination, he expressed heartfelt gratitude. He acknowledged that the recognition came not just from those closest to him, but also from people whom he may not even know personally. This sentiment, expressed with humility and sincerity, shows that for Ali, the most significant reward is knowing that his efforts have made a positive difference in someone’s life.

The best feeling, he said, is not the recognition itself, but the knowledge that he has something to offer that can help others through their challenges. “I have always believed that giving back is an integral part of who I am. It’s something that has been instilled in me since I was young, and I continue to find joy and purpose in it every day,” Ali remarked.

His words reflect the deep sense of fulfilment that comes from volunteering and contributing to the community. “This award means so much to me because it validates the work I have been doing for so long, but more than anything, it motivates me to do even more.”

Luton, the town where Ali was born, educated, and raised, holds a special place in his heart. To him, the recognition is not just a personal achievement, but a moment of pride for the community as a whole. He believes that the more positive stories about the good work happening in Luton are shared, the more likely others will be encouraged to engage in volunteer work themselves.

This, he hopes, will inspire other young people to follow in his footsteps and become active participants in making the world around them a better place. In the broader context, Ali’s story is a reminder of the profound impact that one person can have on their community.

His years of volunteering, his work as a key worker during the pandemic, and his constant drive to help others, are all qualities that make him stand out as a figure of excellence in his community. His ability to touch the lives of so many people, from the elderly to the youth, from families to those who are isolated, is a testament to the power of service and the difference it can make.

As he reflects on his journey, Ali’s pride in his hometown of Luton shines through. Despite the challenges many people face, Luton continues to be a place full of resilient individuals who work together to make their town a better place. Ali’s story exemplifies that spirit of collaboration and community strength.

His actions serve as a call to action for others, showing that no matter the scale of the contribution, every bit of effort counts. His work with Amazon has been an important part of his career, but it is his dedication to volunteering and supporting the most vulnerable in society that truly defines him. Ali understands the significance of empathy and kindness in building strong, supportive networks, and his life’s work reflects that understanding.

The significance of being a finalist in the “Community Excellence of the Year” category extends far beyond the event itself. For Ali, it is a recognition of the values he has championed throughout his life – values of service, compassion, and community spirit. It also serves as an opportunity to inspire others to get involved in their own communities, to contribute in whatever way they can, and to make a positive impact on those around them.

Ali’s story is not one of seeking fame or accolades, but one of purpose-driven service. His volunteer work and his approach to community support highlight the importance of taking action when others are in need. It’s about seeing an opportunity to help, and then doing something about it, even if it’s small. Ali’s actions resonate with the timeless truth that the greatest reward comes not from personal recognition, but from knowing that your efforts have made someone else’s life better.

As Ali looks forward to the awards ceremony at the King Power Stadium, he remains grounded in his belief that the community comes first. For him, being recognised in such a way is not about the title, but about continuing to inspire others to join in the collective effort of creating a more compassionate and supportive society.