Top Comedian Hal Cruttenden brings hit tour to Luton

Fresh from yet another smash hit run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, top stand up comedian Hal Cruttenden (Live at the Apollo, The Royal Variety Performance) has been wowing audiences around the country on the first leg of his UK tour this Autumn. Now, due to phenomenal demand, the huge UK tour of Hal Cruttenden: Can Dish It Out But Can’t Take It has been extended until June 2026, with new dates including Luton Hat Factory on Saturday 17th January 2026.

In his last show, Hal discussed the devastation of his divorce - after 20 years of marriage his wife left him for a firearms officer (that is, the complete opposite of Hal). Now, three years on, Hal is determined to stick it to The Man (as long as The Man doesn’t stick it back to him). Packed with hilarious pontificating on middle-aged dating, social media, the insanity of modern politics and the fragility of marriage, Hal talks about swapping supposed security and a silver anniversary, for dating apps and the unexpected shift of being offered life advice by your kids.

Hal may be alone but he’s not lonely. He’s found, much to his ex-wife’s surprise, that some women still find him attractive. He’s dating again and, although nearly 25 years have passed since he was last ‘on the scene’, he’s found he can be just as neurotic, immature, thoughtless, and naive - even if he does think his 50s might be turning out to be more fun than his 20s!

Hal’s previous tour was extended four times due to phenomenal demand and he’s one of a select number of comics to have appeared on Live at the Apollo three times and the Royal Variety Performance twice. His extensive TV credits also include Have I Got News for You, Would I Lie to You?, Mock the Week, The Apprentice: You’re Fired and Bake Off: An Extra Slice. He’s also written and starred in his own BBC Radio 4 sitcom, Hal and his stand-up specials: It’s Best You Hear It From Me, ‘Tough Luvvie, Chubster and Straight Outta Cruttenden are available on Amazon Prime.

This year Hal started the new podcast Hal and Ronni in Pieces alongside Ronni Ancona. Their series one guests include Sally Phillips, Jo Brand, Kiell Smith Bynoeand Omid Djalili. Hal also plays Winston Churchill in The Man With A Plan, a new film about William Beveridge starring Simon Callow.

Tickets for Hal Cruttenden: Can Dish It Out But Can’t Take It at Luton Hat Factory on Saturday 17th January 2026 are available at https://www.culturetrust.com/whats-on/hal-cruttenden-can-dish-cant-take-it