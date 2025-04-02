Win a trip to Disneyland Paris this Easter at Luton Point’s Tastes Around the World

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Luton Point is excited to announce its Tastes Around the world event, running Saturday 5th – Tuesday 22nd April, where visitors can explore a global selection of mouth-watering cuisines for the chance to win a family ticket* to Disneyland Paris.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Across the Easter holidays, shoppers are encouraged to pick up a passport from participating food and beverage retailers and collect one stamp for every £3 spent. Once 10 stamps have been collected, participants can fill out their details and drop off their completed passport at the box in Central Square or at Centre Management on weekdays.

One lucky winner will be randomly drawn after entries close at 11:59pm on Tuesday 22nd April to win an unforgettable trip to Disneyland Paris, complete with accommodation and a food plan as well as Eurostar travel and park tickets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a huge variety of cuisines available to sample, shoppers can taste around the world with everything from fiery Indian classics, fresh sushi, British favourites and more. A full list of food outlets available is listed on Luton Point’s website.

Tastes Around The World

On top of the exciting chance to win, Luton Point will also be hosting FREE family-friendly activities every Saturday and Thursday across the event period, in Central Square from 11am-4pm.

Don’t miss out on:

Saturday 5th April – Decorate an Easter mug, colour in fun designs and personalise your own mug

Thursday 10th April – Build a biscuit chick house, create and decorate a delicious Easter treat!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday 12th April – Make a pom-pom bunny, a perfect Easter decoration to take home

Thursday 17th April – Cupcakes galore! Decorate a cupcake magnet and a tasty real cupcake

Saturday 19th April – Pasta art, get crafty with pasta jewellery and craft designs

Lavinia Douglass, Marketing Manager for Luton Point, said: “Grab a passport and prepare to head around the globe this Easter, with our Tastes Around the World event. Collect stamps every time you eat at one of our many delicious food outlets and enter to win our fantastic prize, where one lucky person will be randomly chosen to win a family holiday to Disneyland Paris!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lavinia continues “For the little ones, we also have exciting activities to keep them entertained throughout the school holidays, all free to enjoy. So come along to Luton Point this Easter, we look forward to welcoming you!”

Terms and conditions apply.

Further information can be found on Luton Point’s website.