“A dark day for Luton”: Business Secretary addresses planned closure of Vauxhall factory
Jonathan Reynolds MP spoke in the House of Commons after Prime Minister’s Questions today (Wednesday) when Rachel Hopkins, MP for Luton South and South Bedfordshire asked Sir Kier Starmer how the government would support those affected by the closure.
The Prime Minister said: “It is a difficult, uncertain time for workers in Luton and her constituents, and their families. And that's why we're working with the industry. It's important we do whatever we can to support these communities.”
In his statement, the Secretary of State for Business and Trade explained that the government had met with Vauxhall owner Stellantis throughout the summer and on Tuesday, to try to keep the Luton site open.
He said: “I know yesterday was a dark day for Luton.
"The Global CEO told us he felt extremely frustrated by the lack of action from the previous government, which meant his desire was to close the Luton plant.
“The company's talk of efficiency and investment elsewhere will, of course, be positive for their bottom line, but it will come as no comfort to the workers affected.
“For over a century, Vauxhall as a brand has been synonymous with Luton, and we are bitterly disappointed to hear that this relationship looks likely to end.
“Our number one priority is the people of Luton, who will, of course, be devastated by this decision. News like this with us through the heart of communities, sending shock waves beyond those meetings, to their families, their communities and the businesses they support.”
He said that the Department for Work and Pensions “stands ready to help anyone affected” with the rapid response service designed exactly for these kinds of scenarios.
Mr Reynolds MP added: “It provides vital support and advice to both employers and their employees facing redundancy.”
“Despite our best efforts, we have been forced to accept that this is ultimately a commercial decision by Stellantis as they respond to wider challenges within the sector.”
