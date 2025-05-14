A Fond Farewell from Chez Jerome: A Dunstable Story

From the sun-kissed island of Madeira to the charming corners of France, Lina and Jerome have poured their hearts, heritage, and shared passion into Chez Jerome.

Chez Jerome will be closing its doors on Saturday 31 May. Lina has shared her memories of Chez Jerome and after nearly 18 unforgettable years, Lina and Jerome, the heart and soul behind Chez Jerome, are saying goodbye to Dunstable.

“We opened our doors back in November 2007,” Lina remembers. “Brenda Boatwright was the Town Mayor then, and from day one, she supported us. We’ll never forget her warm welcome speech at our first special evening, it meant the world to us.”

Starting a new restaurant is never easy, and Chez Jerome faced its share of challenges early on. “We opened just before the recession hit, and the building needed a lot of work. There were leaks when it rained, old carpets, dodgy electrics and even chairs that would break! But we pushed through, bit by bit.”

Lina and Jerome

Despite the obstacles, Lina says it’s the people of Dunstable who made it all worthwhile. “One couple, Rachel and Dave, had their first date here which was right next to a leaky window! Rachel joked the rain made it more romantic, and years later, we were honoured to host their wedding. That’s the kind of place Chez Jerome became, not just a restaurant, but part of people’s stories.”

Over time, Chez Jerome grew into more than just a business. “I called it our ‘family club’ because it felt like one,” says Lina. “Customers chatted across tables, friendships were made, and families grew up with us. We’ve seen children turn into adults and even meet their children. Some even worked here when they got older!”

Like many small businesses, the pandemic took a heavy toll. “Covid really hurt us, and when we reopened, things were slow to pick up again. But slowly, the spirit came back and the laughter, the familiar faces and the sense of community.”

And there was never a dull moment. “Chez Jerome was often more dramatic than EastEnders or Coronation Street,” Lina laughs. “From romantic entanglements to kitchen mishaps, including a chef who vanished on Valentine’s Day after getting his pay in advance, we’ve seen it all! But we always found a way to turn lemons into gin and tonic.”

inside Chez Jerome

As they prepare to leave Dunstable, Lina says it’s the people she’ll miss the most. “I'll miss seeing customers walk through the door, sharing a glass of wine, and just having a chat. You all made this dream real, a family-style restaurant full of warmth, stories, and love.” “We’re leaving with full hearts and no regrets. Thank you, Dunstable, you’ve been amazing.”

Lina and Jerome, thank you for the beautiful story. Here's to all your adventures still to come.