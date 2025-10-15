Build to Attract: Getting your business ready for investment

'Build to Attract' Event, part of the Help To Grow Management programmeplaceholder image
'Build to Attract' Event, part of the Help To Grow Management programme
Free in-person event | Wednesday 29 October 2025 | Putteridge Bury Campus

The University of Bedfordshire is inviting local business owners, directors and senior leaders to a practical evening on how to shape a company that investors want to back. Build to Attract: Getting Your Business Ready for Investment will share straight-to-the-point guidance on designing a growth-ready business model - covering profitability, sustainability and scalability - alongside time to network with peers from across the region.

Open to all SMEs with 5 or more employees, the event is particularly relevant for alumni of the Help to Grow: Management programme and organisations curious about the upcoming January course intake. Attendees will hear from experienced educators and business specialists on the fundamentals investors look for, plus simple steps you can apply immediately in your business.

Backed by the UK Government and delivered by the University of Bedfordshire, Help to Grow: Management programme equips SME leaders with the tools and strategies to drive sustainable growth and long-term success.

The upcoming event offers an introduction to the programme, with staff on hand to answer questions about eligibility, time commitment and how the January cohort is structured around busy diaries.

Event details

  • When: Wednesday 29 October 2025
  • Where: Putteridge Bury Campus
  • Who should attend: Owners, directors, senior leaders and Help to Grow alumni preparing for their next stage of growth

Places are free but limited. Secure your place today: www.beds.ac.uk/H2G-October2025-event

If you’re aiming to scale smartly, strengthen investor appeal and start the new year with momentum, this is a timely opportunity to get ahead.

