Caddington and Slip End get connected to faster internet speeds

Virgin Media has upgraded thousands more homes

Virgin Media O2 has added thousands of homes in the Luton area to its gigabit network, connecting areas in and round the town to broadband speeds 14 times faster than the local average.

Virgin Media’s next-generation Gig1 broadband service, with average download speeds of 1,130Mbps, is the fastest available from any of the major broadband providers.

Gigabit speeds enable households to do more online – from working, streaming, socialising and gaming – all at the same time on multiple devices under the same roof.

Virgin Media O2 has now finished upgrading thousands of homes in Caddington and Slip End to gigabit speeds, completing the upgrade of its entire national network.