Luton-based NOAH Enterprise provides a practical, empowering and caring service to people who are vulnerable. This includes those who are temporary or entrenched rough sleepers, and those who are marginalised and socially excluded, or have simply fallen into poverty.

The donation from Amazon will be used to provide food and welfare services to those in need at its dedicated welfare centre in Luton.

David Marcok, an employee from Amazon in Dunstable who nominated the charity for support, said:

“NOAH Enterprise provides such amazing support to those in need across Luton and I’m really glad that Amazon can show its support to the charity with this donation.”

Omer Kartal, General Manager at Amazon in Dunstable, said:

“It is a pleasure to make this donation to NOAH Enterprise on behalf of David Marcok. The charity promotes inclusion and acceptance, which are things we care deeply about as a team. We hope this donation not only offers the charity a boost, but also raises awareness of its excellent efforts.”

David Morris, CEO of NOAH Enterprise, added:

“On behalf of everyone at NOAH Enterprise, I want to say a huge thank you to Omer and the team at Amazon in Dunstable for their donation and support of our work. – we’re really pleased to receive it.”

Community donations and employee volunteering are just two of the ways Amazon supports the communities where it operates. Amazon has supported more than 500,000 students across the UK with free computer science and STEM education programmes through Amazon Future Engineer.

Amazon helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good, including more than seven million healthy breakfasts to children at risk of hunger in partnership with Magic Breakfast. And through its Multibank initiative, co-founded with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown, Amazon has supported more than 200,000 families experiencing poverty, with the donation of more than 2 million surplus essential goods.