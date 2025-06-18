Community in action: Luton BID and partners delivering safer streets together

By Julia Horsman, BID Manager, Luton BID

At Luton Business Improvement District (BID), we strive to support a vibrant, welcoming, and safe town centre for businesses, residents, and visitors alike. That’s why I’m proud to share how our Ambassadors are playing a vital role in Operation Foresight—a collaborative initiative designed to tackle crime and anti-social behaviour (ASB) through high-visibility patrols and proactive engagement.

Operation Foresight is a joint effort led by the Luton Town Centre Task Force, which includes Bedfordshire Police, Luton BID, Luton Council, Luton Point, and Culture Trust Luton. Together, we are working to deliver on a shared goal: safer streets and a more secure environment for everyone in our town centre.

Our BID Ambassadors have recently been patrolling alongside Bedfordshire Police officers, reporting and referring incidents in real-time using the Luton Business Against Crime (LBAC) system. This partnership ensures that concerns are addressed swiftly and effectively, reinforcing our commitment to community safety.

Luton BID Ambassador Patrolling with Police

The first patrol that our Ambassadors Aishah and Karol joined, was a resounding success. It provided us with a valuable, behind-the-scenes look at the day-to-day operations of our community policing team and deepened our understanding of the challenges they face in keeping our town safe.

What’s more, the increased police presence via Operation Foresight, has already made a noticeable difference. Businesses have expressed their appreciation, and members of the public have shared how reassured they feel seeing uniformed teams actively engaging with the community.

As BID Manager, I encourage all businesses in the town centre to become members of Luton Business Against Crime (LBAC) or Luton Safe. These schemes offer access to a dedicated business crime intelligence sharing app, which empowers businesses to stay alert, report incidents, and receive real-time updates. By joining, you’re not only protecting your own premises—you’re actively contributing to a safer, more connected business community. It’s a vital step in strengthening our collective response to crime and anti-social behaviour.

This is just the beginning. As Operation Foresight continues, Luton BID remains committed to supporting our partners and ensuring that our town centre is a place where everyone feels safe, supported, and proud to be.

Together, we are making a difference—one patrol at a time.