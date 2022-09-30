News you can trust since 1891

Cost of Living Crisis: Free advice and support for Luton at event next month

Local and national organisations are teaming up to offer free guidance

By Natalie Cummings
Friday, 30th September 2022, 4:34 pm
Updated Friday, 30th September 2022, 4:34 pm

Help is on hand for Luton people as the cost of living crisis continues.

Local and national organisations are banding together with The Mall and Citizens Advice Luton, to offer a variety of free advice and cost of living support.

The event will be held in Central Square on Friday, October 14 and Saturday, October 15, from 10am-4pm.

Cost of living event will be in Luton, in October.

The stands will offer free advice about your rights and options, and participants are urged to take advantage of guidance ranging from energy advice to food shopping tips.

The organisations that will be there are: Luton Council, Luton Rights, Luton Law Centre, Luton Irish Forum, Money Matters Community Bank, and Luton Foodbank.

Octopus Energy and Affinity Water will also be present, but only on Friday, October 14.

