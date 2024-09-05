It’s good news for households, and will provide assistance with bills and essentials 🌟

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Household Support Fund (HSF) helps vulnerable households with essential costs

Originally set to end in September 2024, the fund has been extended for an additional six months

The Government described the extension as a £421 million boost to councils

Local councils distribute the funds, providing support for essentials

Campaigners cautioned it’s the “bare minimum” needed to address poverty

It comes as councils report rising demand for assistance, especially during the winter months

The Household Support Fund (HSF) was introduced in October 2021 by the UK Government.

The aim of the fund was to help vulnerable households meet essential costs such as food, energy and other necessities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Initially launched for six months, the fund has been extended in six-month increments multiple times.

The fund was last extended in April 2024, meaning it is due to come to an end this month - September 2024.

But, following warnings from councils about vulnerable people facing a “cliff edge” in support over the winter months, will it be extended again? Here is everything you need to know.

(Photo: Pexels) | Pexels

Will the Household Support Fund be extended again?

Yes, the Household Support Fund is set to be extended by at least one more six-month period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Government announced on 2 September that the fund aimed at assisting struggling households with essential bills will be extended to cover the winter months.

Originally set to end in September, the Household Support Fund will now continue for an additional six months to the end of March 2025.

The Government described the extension as a multimillion-pound "boost" for local councils.

How will it work?

The UK Government, through the DWP, allocates a portion of the HSF to local councils in England. The amount given to each council is based on factors such as population size and local poverty levels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) confirmed the £421 million extension will provide stability to councils across England until April 2025.

Once councils receive the funding, they decide how best to distribute it based on the unique needs of their areas.

In Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, an estimated £79 million will be given to devolved administrations via the Barnett formula - a mechanism used by the Government to allocate public spending introduced in 1978.

Those governments will then be able to choose how to distribute the additional funding, the department said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Government said the fund can be used by councils to go beyond emergency support.

This could include working with local charities and community groups to provide residents with key appliances, school uniforms, cookery classes, and items to improve energy efficiency in the home.

Last month the Local Government Association (LGA) said an overwhelming majority of councils (94%) wanted the Household Support Fund to continue.

Additionally, nearly 60% confirmed they would not be able to provide additional funding for welfare assistance if it came to an end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pete Marland, chairman of the LGA’s economy and resources board had described the fund as a “vital safety net for vulnerable residents struggling with the cost of living”.

He welcomed the update, saying it was “very positive the Government has acted in response to our campaign to extend this vital fund, which will help millions of vulnerable households at a time when demand for support is expected to increase over winter”.

How can I apply for Household Support in my area?

DWP has said pensioners and others struggling to heat their homes or afford other essential items should contact their local council to see what support may be available to them.

Details on the latest funding via the Household Support Fund will be set out in the coming weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To find out if you are eligible to receive assistance from the Household Support Fund in your council area, follow these steps:

Visit your local council's website: Most councils have information about the Household Support Fund on their official websites, including eligibility criteria, application processes and contact details for further assistance.

Most councils have information about the Household Support Fund on their official websites, including eligibility criteria, application processes and contact details for further assistance. Check eligibility criteria: Eligibility often depends on factors such as income level, receipt of certain benefits (like Council Tax Support or Universal Credit) and specific household circumstances (e.g., having children, being a pensioner or having disabilities).

Eligibility often depends on factors such as income level, receipt of certain benefits (like Council Tax Support or Universal Credit) and specific household circumstances (e.g., having children, being a pensioner or having disabilities). Look for application details: Some councils provide automatic payments to eligible residents, while others require an application. Information on how to apply, necessary documentation and deadlines will typically be available on the council's website.

Some councils provide automatic payments to eligible residents, while others require an application. Information on how to apply, necessary documentation and deadlines will typically be available on the council's website. Contact your council directly: If you have difficulty finding the information online, you can contact your local council's customer service or welfare support team for assistance.

Is it enough?

While campaigners and charities welcomed the extension, some noted that it is only the “bare minimum” required and merely “puts a plaster on poverty.”

The confirmation of the Household Support Fund extension comes after the condemnation of the Labour Government for axing winter fuel payments for millions of pensioners.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer have faced criticism from opponents, campaigners and some of their own MPs over the decision to means-test the payments worth up to £300.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The End Fuel Poverty Coalition said it is “the bare minimum the Government needed to do this winter and it is a positive first step that ministers have indicated it will continue”.

The coalition added: “But as the Winter Fuel Payment axe plunges more pensioners into fuel poverty, the Fund may prove to be inadequate as more vulnerable older people turn to local authorities for help and assistance.”

How has the Household Support Fund impacted your household or community? Do you think this extension is enough to support vulnerable families through the winter? Share your thoughts, experiences, and questions in the comment section.