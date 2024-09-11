MPs have voted in favour of significant cuts, leaving thousands of pensioners uncertain ❄️

Sir Keir Starmer has successfully quashed a backbench revolt over Labour's controversial winter fuel allowance cuts

The winter fuel payment will now only go to pensioners on means-tested benefits, impacting around 10 million people

Ministers argue the cuts are necessary to address a £22 billion deficit in public finances

With rising energy costs, the cuts will particularly affect financially struggling pensioners

Labour MP Jon Trickett broke ranks, and several MPs abstained or were unrecorded in the vote

MPs voted 348 to 228 in favour of restricting the payments, rejecting a Conservative motion to block the cuts

But how did you MP vote on the plans? Were they in favour of or opposed to cutting winter fuel payments, and did you local Labour MP vote with their Government, or against it?

How did MPs vote?

Labour backbencher Jon Trickett broke ranks by supporting the Conservative motion, while 52 MPs, including seven ministers, did not have their votes recorded.

An unrecorded vote does not necessarily indicate a deliberate abstention, as some MPs may have been unable to attend due to other commitments.

It is believed that some MPs were also “slipped,” meaning they were granted permission to be absent - but a dozen MPs who had no vote recorded were not officially excused from attending.

Among those listed were 15 Labour MPs who had previously signed a motion urging the Government to delay the cut.

Of the seven former Labour backbenchers who lost the whip for opposing the Government over the two-child benefit cap earlier this year, five – Apsana Begum, Zarah Sultana, John McDonnell, Ian Byrne and Richard Burgon – voted with the opposition.

Rebecca Long-Bailey and Imran Hussain abstained, as noted in the official record. But how did your local MP vote on the matter? Here’s the full list -

Labour MPs who voted against cutting winter fuel payments:

Jon Trickett – Normanton and Hemsworth

Labour MPs who voted for cutting winter fuel payments:

Jack Abbott – Ipswich

Debbie Abrahams – Oldham East and Saddleworth

Dr Zubir Ahmed – Glasgow South West

Luke Akehurst – North Durham

Sadik Al-Hassan – North Somerset

Bayo Alaba – Southend East and Rochford

Dan Aldridge – Weston-super-Mare

Heidi Alexander – Swindon South

Douglas Alexander – Lothian East

Rushanara Ali – Bethnal Green and Stepney

Mike Amesbury – Runcorn and Helsby

Callum Anderson – Buckingham and Bletchley

Scott Arthur – Edinburgh South West

Jess Asato – Lowestoft

James Asser – West Ham and Beckton

Jas Athwal – Ilford South

Catherine Atkinson – Derby North

Lewis Atkinson – Sutherland Central

Calvin Bailey – Leyton and Wanstead

Olivia Bailey – Reading West and Mid Berkshire

David Baines – St Helens North

Alex Baker ­– Aldershot

Richard Baker – Glenrothes and Mid Fife

Alex Ballinger – Halesowen

Antonia Bance – Tipton and Wednesbury

Lee Barron – Corby and East Northamptonshire

Alex Barros-Curtis – Cardiff West

Johanna Baxter – Paisley and Renfrewshire South

Danny Beales – Uxbridge and South Ruislip

Torsten Bell – Swansea West

Clive Betts – Sheffield South East

Polly Billington – East Thanet

Olivia Blake – Sheffield Hallam

Rachel Blake – Cities of London and Westminster

Chris Bloore – Redditch

Kevin Bonavia – Stevenage

Jade Botterill – Ossett and Denby Dale

Sureena Brackenridge – Wolverhampton North East

Jonathan Brash – Hartlepool

Chris Bryant – Rhondda and Ogmore

Maureen Burke – Glasgow North East

David Burton-Sampson – Southend West and Leigh

Liam Byrne – Birmingham Hodge Hill and Solihull North

Ruth Cadbury – Brentford and Isleworth

Nesil Caliskan – Barking

Markus Campbell-Savours – Penrith and Solway

Irene Campbell – North Ayrshire and Arran

Juliet Campbell – Broxtowe

Sir Alan Campbell – Tynemouth

Dan Carden – Liverpool Walton

Sam Carling – North West Cambridgeshire

Al Carns – Birmingham Selly Oak

Sarah Champion – Rotherham

Bambos Charalambouse – Southgate and Wood Green

Luke Charters – York Outer

Feryal Clark – Enfield North

Ben Coleman – Chelsea and Fulham

Jacob Collier – Burton and Uttoxeter

Lizzi Collinge – Morecambe and Lunesdale

Tom Collins – Worcester

Liam Conlon – Beckenham and Penge

Sarah Coombes – West Bromwich

Andrew Cooper – Mid Cheshire

Yvette Cooper – Pontefract, Castleford and Knottingley

Deirdre Costigan – Ealing Southall

Pam Cox – Colchester

Neil Coyle – Bermondsey and Old Southwark

Jen Craft – Thurrock

Mary Creagh – Coventry East

Stella Creasy – Walthamstow

Torcuil Crichton – Na h-Eileanan an Iar

Chris Curtis – Milton Keynes North

Janet Daby – Lewisham East

Sir Nicholas Dakin – Scunthorpe

Ashley Dalton – West Lancashire

Emily Darlington – Milton Keynes Central

Alex Davies-Jones – Pontypridd

Jonathan Davies – Mid Derbyshire

Paul Davies – Colne Valley

Shaun Davies – Telford

Josh Dean – Hertford and Stortford

Kate Dearden – Halifax

Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi – Slough

Jim Dickson – Dartford

Anna Dixon – Shipley

Samantha Dixon – Chester North and Neston

Anneliese Dodds – Oxford East

Helena Dollimore – Hastings and Rye

Peter Dowd – Bootle

Graeme Downie – Dunfermline and Dollar

Dame Angela Eagle – Wallasey

Lauren Edwards – Rochester and Strood

Damien Egan – Bristol North East

Maya Ellie – Ribble Valley

Chris Elmore – Bridgend

Kirith Entwistle – Bolton North East

Florence Eshalomi – Vauxhall and Camberwell Green

Bill Esterson – Sefton Central

Chris Evans – Caerphilly

Miatta Fahnbulleh – Peckham

Hamish Falconer – Lincoln

Linsey Farnsworth – Amber Valley

Josh Fenton-Glynn – Calder Valley

Mark Ferguson – Gateshead Central and Whickham

Patricia Ferguson – Glasgow West

Natalie Fleet – Bolsover

Emma Foody – Cramlington and Killingworth

Catherine Fookes – Monmouthshire

Paul Foster – South Ribble

Vicky Foxcroft – Lewisham North

Daniel Francis – Bexleyheath and Crayford

James Frith – Bury North

Barry Gardiner – Brent West

Dr Allison Gardner – Stoke-on-Trent South

Anna Gelderd – South East Cornwall

Alan Gemmell – Central Ayrshire

Gill German – Clwyd North

Tracy Gilbert – Edinburgh North and Leith

Preet Kaur Gill – Birmingham Edgbaston

Becky Gittins – Clwyd East

Mary Glindon – Newcastle upon Tyne East and Wallsend

Ben Goldsborough – South Norfolk

Jodie Gosling – Nuneaton

Georgia Gould – Queen’s Park and Maida Vale

John Grady – Glasgow East

Lilian Greenwood – Nottingham South

Dame Nia Griffith – Llanelli

Andrew Gwynne – Gorton and Denton

Amanda Hack – North West Leicestershire

Louise Haigh – Sheffield Heeley

Sarah Hall – Warrington South

Fabian Hamilton – Leeds North East

Emma Hardy – Kingston upon Hull West and Haltemprice

Carolyn Harris – Neath and Swansea East

Lloyd Hatton – South Dorset

Helen Hayes – Dulwich and West Norwood

Tom Hayes – Bournemouth East

Claire Hazelgrove – Filton and Bradley Stoke

John Healey – Rawmarsh and Conisbrough

Sir Mark Hendrick – Preston

Dame Meg Hillier – Hackney South and Shoreditch

Chris Hinchliff – North East Hertfordshire

Jonathan Hinder – Pendle and Clitheroe

Rachel Hopkins – Luton South and South Bedfordshire

Claire Hughes – Bangor Aberconwy

Alison Hume – Scarborough and Whitby

Dr Rupa Huq – Ealing Central and Acton

Patrick Hurley – Southport

Natasha Irons – Croydon East

Sally Jameson – Doncaster Central

Dan Jarvis – Barnsley North

Terry Jermy – South West Norfolk

Adam Jogee – Newcastle-under-Lyme

Darren Jones – Bristol North West

Gerald Jones – Merthyr Tydfil and Aberdare

Lillian Jones – Kilmarnock and Loudoun

Louise Jones – North East Derbyshire

Ruth Jones – Newport West and Islwyn

Sarah Jones – Croydon West

Gurinder Singh Josan – Smethwick

Sojan Joseph – Ashford

Warinder Juss – Wolverhampton West

Chris Kane – Stirling and Strathallan

Mike Kane – Wythenshawe and Sale East

Satvir Kaur – Southampton Test

Liz Kendall – Leicester West

Afzal Khan – Manchester Rusholme

Stephen Kinnock – Aberfan Maesteg

Jayne Kirkham – Truro and Falmouth

Gen Kitchen – Wellingborough and Rushden

Sonia Kumar – Dudley

Uma Kumaran – Stratford and Bow

Peter Kyle – Hove and Portslade

Laura Kyrke-Smith – Aylesbury

Peter Lamb – Crawley

David Lammy – Tottenham

Noah Law – St Austell and Newquay

Kim Leadbeater – Spen Valley

Brian Leishman – Alloa and Grangemouth

Andrew Lewin – Welwyn Hatfield

Simon Lightwood – Wakefield and Rothwell

Josh McAlister – Whitehaven and Workington

Alice Macdonald – Norwich North

Andy MacNae – Rossendale and Darwen

Justin Madders – Ellesmere Port and Bromborough

Shabana Mahmood – Birmingham Ladywood

Seema Malhotra – Feltham and Heston

Keir Mather – Selby

Alex Mayer – Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard

Douglas McAllister – West Dunbartonshire

Kerry McCarthy – Bristol East

Martin McCluskey – Inverclyde and Renfrewshire West

Dame Siobhain McDonagh – Mitcham and Morden

Chris McDonald – Stockton North

Blair McDougall – East Renfrewshire

Lola McEvoy – Darlington

Pat McFadden – Wolverhampton South East

Alison McGovern – Birkenhead

Alex McIntyre – Gloucester

Gordon McKee – Glasgow South

Kevin McKenna – Sittingbourne and Sheppey

Catherine McKinnell – Newcastle upon Tyne North

Jim McMahon – Oldham West, Chadderton and Royton

Frank McNally - Coatbridge and Bellshill

Kirsty McNeill – Midlothian

Anneliese Midgley – Knowsley

Ed Miliband – Doncaster North

Julie Minns – Carlisle

Navendu Mishra – Stockport

Abtisam Mohamed – Sheffield Central

Perran Moon – Camborne and Redruth

Jessica Morden – Newport East

Stephen Morgan – Portsmouth South

Joe Morris – Hexham

Margaret Mullane – Dagenham and Rainham

Luke Murphy – Basingstoke

Chris Murray – Edinburgh East and Musselburgh

Ian Murray – Edinburgh South

James Murray – Ealing North

Katrina Murray – Cumbernauld and Kirkintilloch

Luke Myer – Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland

James Naish – Rushcliffe

Connor Naismith – Crewe and Nantwich

Lisa Nandy – Wigan

Kanishka Narayan – vale of Glamorgan

Pamela Nash – Josh Newbury – Cannock Chase

Samantha Niblett – South Derbyshire

Charlotte Nichols – Warrington North

Alex Norris – Nottingham North and Kimberley

Dan Norris – North East Somerset and Hanham

Melanie Onn – Great Grimsby and Cleethorpes

Chi Onwurah – Newcastle upon Tyne Central and West

Dr Simon Opher – Stroud

Abena Oppong-Asare – Erith and Thamesmead

Tristan Osborne – Chatham and Aylesford

Taiwo Owatemi – Coventry North West

Sarah Owen – Luton North

Darren Paffey – Southampton Itchen

Andrew Pakes – Peterborough

Matthew Patrick – Wirral West

Michael Payne – Gedling

Stephanie Peacock – Barnsley South

Jon Pearce – High Peak

Matthew Pennycook – Greenwich and Woolwich

Toby Perkins – Chesterfield

Jess Phillips – Birmingham Yardley

Bridget Phillipson – Houghton and Sunderland South

David Pinto-Duschinsky – Hendon

Lee Pitcher – Doncaster East and the Isle of Axholme

Jo Platt – Leigh and Atherton

Luke Pollard – Plymouth Sutton and Devonport

Joe Powell – Kensington and Bayswater

Lucy Powell – Manchester Central

Gregor Poynton – Livingston

Peter Prinsley – Bury St Edmunds and Stowmarket

Richard Quigley – Isle of Wight West

Yasmin Qureshi – Bolton South and Walkden

Steve Race – Exeter

Connor Rand – Altrincham and Sale West

Andrew Ranger – Wrexham

Angela Rayner – Ashton-under-Lyne

Mike Reader – Northampton South

Steve Reed – Streatham and Croydon North

Ellie Reeves – Lewisham West and East Dulwich

Rachel Reeves – Leeds West and Pudsey

Joani Reid – East Kilbride and Strathaven

Emma Reynolds – Wycombe

Jonathan Reynolds – Stalybridge and Hyde

Martin Rhodes – Glasgow North

Jake Richards – Rother Valley

Lucy Rigby – Northampton North

Dave Robertson – Lichfield

Tom Roca – Macclesfield

Matt Rodda – Reading Central

Sam Rushworth – Bishop Auckland

Sarah Russell – Congleton

Tom Rutland – East Worthing and Shoreham

Olive Ryan – Burnley

Sarah Sackman – Finchley and Golders Green

Dr Jeevun Sandher – Loughborough

Michelle Scrogham – Barrow and Furness

Mark Sewards – Leeds South West and Morley

Baggy Shanker – Derby South

Michael Shanks – Rutherglen

Tulip Siddiq – Hampstead and Highgate

Josh Simons – Makerfield

Andy Slaughter – Hammersmith and Chiswick

John Slinger – Rugby

David Smith – North Northumberland

Jeff Smith – Manchester Withington

Nick Smith – Blaenau Gwent and Rhymney

Karin Smyth – Bristol South

Gareth Snell – Stoke-on-Trent Central

Alex Sobel – Leeds Central and Headingley

Sir Keir Starmer – Holborn and St Pancras

Jo Stevens – Cardiff East

Elaine Stewart – Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock

Will Stone – Swindon North

Alistair Strathern – Hitchin

Wes Streeting – Ilford North

Alan Strickland – Newton Aycliffe and Spennymoore

Graham Stringer – Blackley and Middleton South

Dr Lauren Sullivan – Gravesham

Kirsteen Sullivan – Bathgate and Linlithgow

Peter Swallow – Bracknell

Markl Tami – Alyn and Deeside

Mike Tapp – Dover and Deal

Alison Taylor – Paisley and Renfrewshire North

David Taylor – Hemel Hempstead

Rachel Taylor – North Warwickshire and Bedworth

Fred Thomas – Plymouth Moor View

Gareth Thomas – Harrow West

Adam Thompson – Erewash

Emily Thornberry – Islington South and Finsbury

Marie Tidball – Penistone and Stockbridge

Sir Stephen Timms – East Ham

Jessica Toale – Bournemouth West

Dan Tomlinson – Chipping Barnet

Henry Tufnell – Mid and South Pembrokeshire

Anna Turley – Redcar

Matt Turmaine – Watford

Karl Turner – Kingston upon Hull East

Laurence Turner – Birmingham Northfield

Derek Twigg – Widnes and Halewood

Liz Twist – Blaydon and Consett

Harpreet Uppal – Huddersfield

Tony Vaughan – Folkestone and Hythe

Valerie Vaz – Walsall and Bloxwich

Chris Vince – Harlow

Imogen Walker – Hamilton and Clyde Valley

Chris Ward – Brighton Kemptown and Peacehaven

Melanie Ward – Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy

Paul Waugh – Rochdale

Michelle Welsh – Sherwood Forest

Catherine West – Hornsey and Friern Barnet

Andrew Western – Stretford and Urmston

Matt Western – Warwick and Leamington

Michael Wheeler – Worsley and Eccles

John Whitby – Derbyshire Dales

Jo White – Bassetlaw

Katie White – Leeds North West

David Williams – Stoke-on-Trent North

Steve Witherden – Montgomeryshire and Glyndŵr

Sean Woodcock – Banbury

Rosie Wrighting – Kettering

Yuan Yang – Earley and Woodley

Steve Yemm – Mansfield

Conservative MPs who voted against cutting winter fuel payments:

Stuart Anderson – South Shropshire

Stuart Andrew – Daventry

Edward Argar – Melton and Syston

Victoria Atkins – Lough and Horncastle

Gareth Bacon – Orpington

Kemi Badenoch – North West Essex

Dame Harriet Baldwin – West Worcestershire

Steve Barclay – North East Cambridgeshire

Peter Bedford – Mid Leicestershire

Saqib Bhatti – Meriden and Solihull East

Bob Blackman – Harrow East

Sarah Bool – South Northamptonshire

Andrew Bowie – West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine

Dame Karen Bradley – Staffordshire Moorlands

Aphra Brandreth – Chester South and Eddisbury

Suella Braverman – Fareham and Waterlooville

James Cartlidge – South Suffolk

Sir Christopher Chope – Christchurch

James Cleverly – Braintree

Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown – North Cotswolds

Lewis Cocking – Broxbourne

John Cooper – Dumfries and Galloway

Alberto Costa – South Leicestershire

Claire Coutinho – East Surrey

Harriet Cross – Gordon and Buchan

Gareth Davies – Grantham and Bourne

Mims Davies – East Grinstead and Uckfield

David Davis – Goole and Pocklington

Charlie Dewhirst – Bridlington and The Wolds

Dame Caroline Dinenage – Gosport

Sir Oliver Dowden – Hertsmere

Sir Iain Duncan Smith – Chingford and Woodford Green

Dr Luke Evans – Hinckley and Bosworth

Peter Fortune – Bromley and Biggin Hill

Sir Ashley Fox – Bridgwater

Mark Francois – Rayleigh and Wickford

George Freeman – Mid Norfolk

Richard Fuller – North Bedfordshire

Sir Roger Gale – Herne Bay and Sandwich

Mark Garnier – Wyre Forest

John Glen – Salisbury

Helen Grant – Maidstone and Malling

Andrew Griffith – Arundel and South Downs

Alison Griffiths – Bognor Regis and Littlehampton

Sir John Hayes – South Holland and The Deepings

Damian Hinds – East Hampshire

Simon Hoare – North Dorset

Richard Holden – Basildon and Billericay

Kevin Hollinrake – Thirsk and Malton

Paul Holmes – Hamble Valley

Nigel Huddleston – Droitwich and Evesham

Dr Neil Hudson – Epping Forest

Jeremy Hunt – Godalming and Ash

Sir Bernard Jenkin – Harwich and North Essex

Robert Jenrick – Newark

Dr Caroline Johnson – Sleaford and North Hykeham

Lincoln Jopp – Spelthorne

Alicia Kearns – Rutland and Stamford

Danny Kruger – East Wiltshire

Katie Lam – Weald of Kent

John Lamont – Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk

Sir Edward Leigh – Gainsborough

Sir Julian Lewis – New Forest East

Julia Lopez – Hornchurch and Upminster

Alan Mak – Havant

Kit Malthouse – North West Hampshire

Jerome Mayhew – Broadland and Fakenham

Esther McVery – Tatton

Andrew Mitchell – Sutton Coldfield

Gagan Mohindra – South West Hertfordshire

Robbie Moore – Keighley and Ilkley

Joy Morrissey – Beaconsfield

Wendy Morton – Aldridge-Brownhills

Dr Kieran Mullan – Bexhill and Battle

David Mundell – Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale

Dr Andrew Murrison – South West Wiltshire

Jesse Norman – Hereford and South Herefordshire

Neil O’Brien – Harborough, Oadby and Wigston

Ben Obese-Jecty – Huntingdon

Priti Patel – Witham

Rebecca Paul – Reigate

Chris Philp – Croydon South

Shivani Raja – Leicester East

Jack Rankin – Windsor

David Reed – Exmouth and Exeter East

Joe Roberton – Isle of Wight East

Dr Neil Shastri-Hurst – Solihull West and Shirley

Sir Alec Shelbrooke – Wetherby and Easingwold

David Simmonds – Ruislip, Northwood and Pinner

Greg Smith – Mid Buckinghamshire

Rebecca Smith – South West Devon

Sir Julian Smith – Skipton and Ripon

Andrew Snowden – Fylde

Dr Ben Spencer – Runnymede and Weybridge

Patrick Spencer – Central Suffolk and North Ipswich

Gregory Stafford – Farnham and Bordon

Blake Stephenson – Mid Bedfordshire

Mel Stride – Central Devon

Graham Stuart – Beverley and Holderness

Rishi Sunak – Richmond and Northallerton

Sir Desmond Swayne – New Forest West

Bradley Thomas – Bromsgrove

Nick Thomas – West Suffolk

Laura Trott – Sevenoaks

Tom Tugendhat – Tonbridge

Matt Vickers – Stockton West

Helen Whately – Faversham and Mid Kent

Sir John Whittingdale – Maldon

James Wild – North West Norfolk

Sir Gavin Williamson – Stone, Great Wyrley and Penkridge

Mike Woods – Kingswinford and South Staffordshire

Sir Jeremy Wright – Kenilworth and Southam

Liberal Democrat MPs who voted against cutting winter fuel payments:

Gideon Amos – Taunton and Wellington

Steff Aquarone – North Norfolk

Josh Babarinde – Eastbourne

Alison Bennett – Mid Sussex

Alex Brewer – North East Hampshire

Jess Brown-Fuller – Chichester

Charlotte Cane – Ely and East Cambridgeshire

Alistair Carmichael – Orkney and Shetland

David Chadwick – Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe

Wendy Chamberlain – North East Fife

Dr Danny Chambers – Winchester

Chris Coghlan – Dorking and Horley

Victoria Collins – Harpended and Berkamsted

Daisy Cooper – St Albans

Adam Dance – Yeovil

Steve Darling – Torbay

Ed Davey – Kingston and Surbiton

Bobby Dean – Carshalton and Wallington

Lee Dillon – Newbury

Sarah Dyke – Glastonbury and Somerton

Tim Farron – Westmorland and Lonsdale

Richard Foord – Honiton and Sidmouth

Will Forster – Woking

Zöe Franklin – Guildford

Andrew George – St Ives

Sarah Gibson – Chippenham

Rachel Gilmour – Tiverton and Minehead

Olly Glover – Didcot and Wantage

Marie Goldman – Chelmsford

Tom Gordon – Harrogate and Knaresborough

Sarah Green – Chesham and Amersham

Monica Harding – Esher and Walton

Pippa Heylings – South Cambridgeshire

Wera Hobhouse – Bath

Christine Jardine – Edinburgh West

Liz Jarvis – Eastleigh

Clive Jones – Wokingham

Paul Kohler – Wimbledon

James MacCleary – Lewes

Angus MacDonald – Inverness, Skye and West Ross-shire

Ben Maguire – North Cornwall

Helen Maguire – Epsom and Ewell

Mike Martin – Tunbridge Wells

Brian Mathew – Melksham and Devizes

Charlie Maynard – Witney

Calum Miller – Bicester and Woodstock

John Milne- Horsham

Layla Moran – Oxford West and Abingdon

Edward Morello – West Dorset

Helen Morgan – North Shropshire

Tom Morrison – Cheadle

Tessa Munt – Wells and Mendip Hills

Susan Murray – Mid Dumbartonshire

Sarah Olney – Richmond Park

Manuela Perteghella – Stratford-on-Avon

Dr Al Pinkerton – Surrey Heath

Joshua Reynolds – Maidenhead

Ian Roome – North Devon

Anna Sabine – Frome and East Somerset

Dr Roz Savage – South Cotswolds

Vikki Slade – Mid Dorset and North Poole

Lisa Smart – Hazel Grove

Ian Sollom – St Neots and Mid Cambridgeshire

Jamie Stone – Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross

Luke Taylor – Sutton and Cheam

Cameron Thomas – Tewkesbury

Freddie van Mierlo – Henley and Thame

Caroline Voaden – South Devon

Max Wilkinson – Cheltenham

Munira Wilson – Twickenham

Martin Wrigley – Newton Abbot

Claire Young – Thornbury and Yate

Other MPs who voted against cutting winter fuel payments:

Sorcha Eastwood – Logan Valley (Alliance)

Gregory Campbell – East Londonderry (DUP)

Carla Lockhart – Upper Bann (DUP)

Gavin Robinson – Belfast East (DUP)

Jim Shannon – Strangford (DUP)

Sammy Wilson – East Antrim (DUP)

Siân Berry – Brighton Pavilion (Green)

Ellie Chowns – North Herefordshire (Green)

Carla Denyer – Bristol Central (Green)

Adrian Ramsay – Waveney Valley (Green)

Shockat Adam – Leicester South (Independent)

Apsana Begum – Poplar and Limehouse (Independent)

Richard Burgon – Leeds East (Independent)

Ian Byrne – Liverpool West Derby (Independent)

Jeremy Corbyn – Islington North (Independent)

Adnan Hussain – Blackburn (Independent)

Ayoub Khan – Birmingham Perry Barr (Independent)

John McDonnell – Hayes and Harlington (Independent)

Iqbal Mohamed – Dewsbury and Batley (Independent)

Zarah Sultana – Coventry South (Independent)

Ann Davies – Caerfyrddin (Plaid Cymru)

Ben Lake – Ceredigion Preseli (Plaid Cymru)

Llinos Medi – Ynys Môn (Plaid Cymru)

Lee Anderson – Ashfield (Reform UK)

Nigel Farage – Clacton (Reform UK)

Rupert Lowe – Great Yarmouth (Reform UK)

James McMurdock – South Basildon and East Thurrock (Reform UK)

Richard Tice – Boston and Skegness (Reform UK)

Kirsty Blackman – Aberdeen North (SNP)

Dave Doogan – Angus and Perthshire Glens (SNP)

Stephen Flynn – Aberdeen South (SNP)

Stephen Gethins – Arbroath and Broughty Ferry (SNP)

Chris Law – Dundee Central (SNP)

Graham Leadbitter – Moray West, Nairn and Strathspey (SNP)

Seamus Logan – Aberdeenshire North and Moray East (SNP)

Brendan O’Hara – Argyll, Bute and South Lochaber (SNP)

Pete Wishart – Perth and Kinross-shire (SNP)

Colun Eastwood – Foyle (Social Democrative & Labour Party)

Claire Hanna – Belfast South and Mid Down (Social Democratic & Labour Party)

Jim Allister – North Antrim (Traditional Unionist Voice)

Robin Swann – South Antrim (Ulster Unionist Party)

The decision on winter fuel allowance cuts has sparked strong reactions, both in Parliament and across the country. How do you feel about the changes? Share your thoughts, experiences and ideas in the comments section.