Dunstable family, independent businesses: The Quadrant Centre

Cllr Peter Hollick, Past Town Mayor of Dunstable

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A range of businesses across the town have featured over the past few months in this column. New, expanding shops, market stalls and Street Food Heroes, have all been included. Outlets in the Quadrant and High Street North have essentially provided these stories.

The report on vacant premises in the town centre to the Town Council’s Community Services Committee in March, showed that on the High Street (including Grove Park, Albion Street, Eleanor’s Cross and Ashton Square, but excluding the Quadrant Centre) 27 out of 210 (12.86%) units were vacant. In the Quadrant 4 units out of 43 were vacant (9.3%). These figures have remained pretty static over the past few years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A feature on the Food Bank, then housed in the former Argos store (High Street North), bore witness to a need. The Food Bank is run in partnership with local churches as part of the Trussell Trust network. In 2024 the Bank distributed 66,603 kg of food. Since 2012 it has provided 433,000 meals feeding more than 48,000 people. It now operates from premises on Houghton Road.

Dunstable’s Quadrant Shopping Centre

The Quadrant Centre has seen a few changes with outlets moving into larger premises within the centre or moving into the centre. Spark Beauty (encouraging you to look good and feel better) is one of the former and Red Thread Tailor (for your repairs and alterations) is one of the latter, having moved from West Street. Shreeji Superstore (Asian and African produce) also moved into larger premises within the centre.

High Street North saw Penrose Estate Agents (aiming to smooth the trauma of moving house) and Howden (formerly A-Plan) (Insurance Brokers) as well as newcomer King Sushi (authentic Japanese cuisine), gave their stories. Caffe Latte, well established on the High Street, serves up traditional food as well as diversifying their menu to include e.g. vegetarian and vegan food.

Adcandle Co. and Simple Baked flew the flag for Middle Row Markets as did Country House Treats. In the latter case, Skye won the Young Trader of the Year award for London and the South East. (The market has encouraged young traders who may be starting out). All have told their stories. Two Dads set up their Adcandle business selling candles and room sprays, while Simple Baked, Simona, told how baking has become a significant part of her life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Street Food Heroes were represented by Dough With the Flow (wood fired pizzas) and Wilson’s Street Food (Bistro in a Bun). Ajubi’s Afrimart gave the market African inspired clothing and accessories.

Street Food Heroes

A little out of the town centre, Brewers Decorator Centre told of their arrival in Dunstable supplying paints, wallpapers and decorating tools.

Mel works from home; when a friend asked her to create a modern, vibrant portrait of her dog, this started her Pawprints business.

Signature Flatbreads on the Woodside Estate was an example of a local business making bread products for the biggest grocery retailers and food service outlets across the country. With 1,800 staff and 27 languages spoken, this is indeed a large local business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chez Jerome (Church Street), previously featured in this column, closed at the end of May on the retirement of its owners, Jerome and Lina. Chez Jerome has served Dunstable for 17 years. Their customers wish them both the very best for their retirement in Madeira.