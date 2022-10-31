‘Wonky food’ company Earth & Wheat has donated 50,000 ‘wonky food’ meals to charities and schools to support people hit by the cost-of-living crisis.

The Dunstable-based brand, founded in March 2021 by university student James Eid, delivered more than 11,500 boxes – around 20 tonnes - of bakery products to food redistribution charity The Felix Project as part of its Empty Plate Emergency Appeal.

The Felix Project says more Londoners than ever before are turning to the charity for food with the capital facing a major ‘crisis’. To help it has launched its Empty Plate Emergency Appeal to provide for those most in need this winter.

Staff at the company preparing to ship 20 tonnes of food to charities in London as part of the Felix Project

Earth & Wheat shipped the ‘wonky food’ via lorry on 84 pallets to The Felix Project’s four depots in Poplar, Park Royal Brent, Enfield and Deptford this week.

Eid, 21, a fourth-generation baker, started ‘rescuing’ baked goods at his family’s bakery, Signature Flatbreads, which would otherwise have been binned due to their odd size or ‘wonky’ appearance or because of overproduction.

Eid said: “I am delighted that Earth & Wheat has been able to donate 50,000 meals to London charities and schools this week. Schools and charities, in particular, are feeling the squeeze from the cost-of-living crisis.

