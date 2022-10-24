'Wonky bread' business in Dunstable wins award at baking industry 'Oscars'

A university student who set up the world’s first ‘wonky bread’ subscription business won a prestigious award at the bakery industry’s version of the ‘Oscars’ last Thursday.

James Eid, 21, founded Dunstable based Earth & Wheat in March 2021 and his start-up took the gong for the Sustainability Initiative of the Year at the Baking Industry Awards hosted by actress, TV presenter, and comedian Sally Phillips.

The black-tie event, held at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London, recognises excellence in baking.

James Eid received the Sustainability Initiative of the Year at the Baking Industry Awards hosted by TV presenter Sally Phillips, far left

James created Earth & Wheat as part of his ‘mission’ to reduce food waste and help save the planet. Around 16 per cent of all food waste occurs at the ‘point of production’ before the food has even reached the shelves – and it is this invisible waste that the food-waste-fighting brand business is battling to compress.

A fourth-generation baker, James witnessed the ‘eyewatering’ amount of food waste at family-run business, Signature Flatbreads, where strict shop standards mean food is binned if it is odd in shape or size or has other imperfections.

Through Earth & Wheat, the student, who in his studying business in his final year at Lancaster University, then redistributed these ‘wonky’ items, which also include surplus baked goods, to subscribers via earthandwheat.com. The box does not include sliced bread but popular baked goods such as pancakes, crumpets, tortilla wraps, flatbreads – and even naan bread. Subscriptions start from as low as £5.99 for its recently launched ‘Essentials Box’ and customers can opt for weekly, fortnightly, every three weeks or monthly deliveries.

James said: “It’s an honour and a privilege to accept this award. We’ve rescued 500 tonnes of ‘wonky’ and surplus food from going to waste. This award does not go to me, or Earth & Wheat, it goes to our partners and our customer subscribers. We need to reduce food waste across the board whether it is bakery or vegetables and do our bit to help save the planet for future generations.”