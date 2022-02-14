Dunstable's Decathlon store closure date confirmed

A sporting goods store in Dunstable is closing its doors.

The Decathlon store on the White Lion Retail Park is to cease trading at the end of March.

On the store's Facebook page it posted: "Unfortunately, we have to break the news that The Decathlon Dunstable project is coming to a close.

The Decathlon store at the White Lion Retail Park

"It has been a privilege and a pleasure for the Dunstable team to have served the community. We have appreciated becoming a part of peoples lives and providing affordable access to sport.

"We will still remain available at Milton Keynes and Stevenage branches."

A spokesman for Decathlon added: "After a recent review of our physical estate, we decided to restructure some parts of the store network. Part of this means moving away from having several stores located close together, and towards diversifying our store locations across the UK in order to reach more customers."

“All of the dedicated teammates from the Dunstable store have been offered alternative roles within Decathlon, to allow them to remain part of the Decathlon UK team.”

Customers were quick to sympathise with the closure. One said: "That is such a shame.! Love coming in and checking out what hubby wants for fishing which makes my Christmas shopping so much easier with you guys there.!"