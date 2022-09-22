First for Luton as Indian street food restaurant opens in The Mall

The inside of the new restaurant

The Mall in Luton has welcomed a new food outlet, joining a huge variety of eateries at the shopping centre.

Located on the outside of the centre, next to Franksters, Chaiiwala serves authentic Indian street food and drinks inspired by the Indian Sub-Continent. Its new location in Luton is its 60th store in the UK.

As a global chain that prides itself on nearly 100 years of tradition, Chaiiwala’s food is inspired by old recipes and given a modern twist, to create something truly unique. Their famous Karak Chaii is a fan favourite and has helped make Chaiiwala the well-respected brand that it is today.

Chaiiwala has opened outside the Mall in Luton

Guests are encouraged to come along to see the beautiful interiors, which provide the ideal setting for visitors to relax and enjoy delicious food - perfect for breakfast or lunch with friends or a quick coffee break.

Lavinia Douglass, Marketing Manager at The Mall Luton, said: “We are so thrilled to welcome Chaiiwala to our fantastic array of cafes and restaurants here at The Mall. Their menu is unlike anything else we have on offer here at the centre, with delicious all day breakfast options, street food and coffee. We encourage all shoppers to come along and taste it for themselves – we think everyone will appreciate the quality and value they offer.”