Free advice on the NHS Mutually Agreed Resignation Scheme (MARS)

A growing number of NHS workers across the region are being encouraged to carefully consider their options as the Mutually Agreed Resignation Scheme (MARS) is available across several trusts in the country.

The scheme, which offers NHS employees a financial incentive to voluntarily resign from their roles, is part of ongoing efforts to help reshape and streamline the NHS workforce. However, legal experts warn that taking the offer may have long-term consequences if not approached with proper advice.

MARS is not a redundancy programme, nor is it retirement. Instead, it's a mutual agreement between employer and employee, with a one-off payment offered in return for resignation. NHS trusts say it enables them to avoid compulsory redundancies and create room for internal workforce reorganisation.

While some view it as an opportunity for a career reset or early break, employment lawyers say the decision should not be taken lightly.

“MARS can be an excellent route for some, but it’s vital that staff understand the legal and financial implications before they sign anything,” said Bodrul Amin, an employment solicitor at Solidaire Solicitors, which is a specialist employment law firm and advises clients on MARS.

“We've seen cases where individuals lose out on pension benefits or inadvertently agree to clauses that restrict future NHS employment. Our job is to make sure that doesn't happen.”

What NHS Staff Need to Know

The scheme is voluntary: Employees must apply and can withdraw their interest before a formal agreement is signed.

It includes a severance payment, often based on salary and years of service. The amount can vary by trust.

It is not redundancy: Participants waive their rights to statutory redundancy pay and related protections.

There may be re-employment restrictions: Many staff who accept MARS cannot return to NHS employment for at least six months.

How Solidaire Solicitors Can Help

As the MARS scheme gains renewed interest, Solidaire Solicitors is offering tailored legal support to NHS staff at all stages of the process.

Their employment law specialists can:

Review the MARS offer and explain the full legal meaning of the terms involved

Advise on NHS pension implications, including whether early resignation could reduce your benefits or affect future eligibility

Identify risks related to re-employment restrictions, particularly for those who may wish to return to NHS or public sector work in future.

Ensure you retain your rights, especially if a settlement agreement is part of the MARS package.

Negotiate terms, where appropriate, to improve clarity or seek amendments to unfair or unclear clauses.

Provide peace of mind during a difficult decision-making process, helping you feel confident that your next steps are legally sound

“The last thing we want is for someone to accept a package that sounds generous on paper, only to find out months later it has compromised their financial future or employability,” Amin added.

“We provide honest, independent legal advice—whether you're just thinking about applying for MARS or already have an offer on the table.”

Solidaire Solicitors is currently offering free confidential consultations for NHS employees considering the scheme.