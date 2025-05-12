Highly anticipated Sports Direct store opens at Luton Point

Sports Direct opened the doors to its brand new, state-of-the-art store at Luton Point on Saturday, May 10 at 9am, marking a major retail milestone for the area.

Spanning an impressive 45,000 square feet across two floors, the new store will be a one-stop destination for sports enthusiasts, showcasing the world’s leading sports brands. The store will also feature key Frasers Group brands, including USC, GAME and Evans Cycles, offering an exciting shopping experience.

Standout features of the new location include Sports Direct’s innovative Running and Outdoor Concepts. Shoppers can take advantage of cutting-edge technology that provides personalised recommendations for outdoor gear and running footwear, tailored to each individual – helping customers find their perfect fit to improve performance.

For the grand opening, shoppers enjoyed a larger-than-life celebration of sport at Luton Point, with entertainment taking place at intervals throughout the day. Featuring appearances from a freestyle footballer, sporty stilt walkers and professional roller-skaters bringing energy and excitement to the centre.

Sports Direct Opening

Ahead of the opening, Roy Greening, Centre Director at Luton Point, said: “We’re so excited that after much anticipation, we will be celebrating the arrival of our bigger and better Sports Direct store on Saturday, May 10. The extensive layout will feature all the brands you know and love, with the addition of even more brands including USC, GAME and Evans Cycles, all under one roof.

Roy continues: “We are proud that this new store joins a huge range of existing retailers, with everything from High Street giants to unique independent businesses all available to shop from the comfort of our centre. We look forward to welcoming you for your next shopping trip.”

Further information can be found on Luton Point’s website.