Emma Jones, CBE, offers expert advice for aspiring entrepreneurs looking to start their businesses in 2025

New research shows nearly half of UK adults are considering a business or side hustle this year

Despite high interest, many are concerned about the financial challenges of starting a business

Jones highlights the importance of resilience, research, and planning for entrepreneurial success

She shares insights from her 20 years of experience helping people launch and grow their businesses

A top businesswoman has offered valuable advice for aspiring entrepreneurs looking to start their own venture this year.

Emma Jones, CBE, founder and CEO of small business support platform Enterprise Nation, has guided thousands of individuals in launching their businesses over the course of her 20-year career.

Her insights come as new research from Enterprise Nation shows that nearly half (47%) of UK adults are considering starting a business or side hustle in 2025, while almost as many (45%) are concerned about the financial aspects.

Here, she shares her best tips for staying resilient and managing finances effectively.

Emma said: “The advice for all sectors of business is the same because routes to profitability and growth depend on maintaining a good business model, a clear plan including where you need to be after 12 months, five years and 10 years.

“Entrepreneurs are naturally optimistic, but it’s also important to be flexible, expect to develop resilience - and keep on learning. These are key qualities for success. Is this the year you’re going to start something?”

Do some research

“For things like food products, test on family and friends and broaden it out. Research your competitors. How do they do things, and how can you do things better or more efficiently?

“It might be worth investing in market research to find out if there’s sufficient demand for your product or service and find out what people would be prepared to pay for it. Then work out if that allows you to make enough profit to keep going.”

Write a business plan

“If you haven’t already, you need to invest time in building a business plan. A good way to look at this is I’M OFF: idea, market, operations, financials, and friends - which includes advisers and those who can help you along the way.

“You can literally make a plan on our website. It will take you through everything from finances to marketing strategy. It helps you remain on track and accountable.”

Sell, sell, sell

“Getting sales early is vital. Many businesses now use social commerce, where they share content and sell their products on their Instagram or TikTok account.

“Powerful global marketplaces like Amazon, Etsy and eBay will give you easy access to customers and you can parcel-up and send via your local Post Office.

“You must factor in costs, but it’s a fast way to get going without having to initially invest in your own digital ecommerce software. Or look for service-based businesses, consider platforms like Fiverr or People per Hour.”

Get paid and get funding

“It sounds obvious, but having processes in place to bring in the cash must be in place. Having cash in the bank means you are less likely to have to need expensive finance.

“If you're using marketplaces, the cash comes through automatically, but if not, get used to regularly invoicing, and chasing relentlessly as well as using accounting software which can help with this.”

“Look out for grants like Monzo Business’ brilliant Start Up Idea of the Year competition, which will see winners receive grants of up to £10,000.”

Keep on learning

“Once you've got orders or work coming in, start networking to widen your contacts and use online platforms to build skills or enrol on the Help to Grow: Management course to really hone skills.

“We know businesses that take advice or find a mentor, do better than those that don’t. Joining local groups and attending events now that we can again, is a great way to learn and explore in the business community.

“Enterprise Nation runs friendly local meet-ups called Local Leaders. It's free to join – but you do have to buy your own coffee from independent coffee shops, where we hold the meet-ups.”

