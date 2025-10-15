Let’s Do Business Group launches new programme to support growing businesses in Luton

Luton Elevate: Business Growth Launchpad Programme

Let’s Do Business Group, a social enterprise dedicated to supporting small and growing businesses, has been awarded a new contract to deliver business support in Luton through the Luton Elevate: Business Growth Launchpad.

The programme, designed to help ambitious local businesses achieve their next stage of growth, builds on Let’s Do Business Group’s successful partnerships with Luton Council and Step Forward Luton. Through its marketing division, Let’s Do Marketing, Let’s Do Business Group has been supporting businesses to enhance their online presence via the Luton Online: Digital Marketing Launchpad since 2024.

“Luton has a vibrant business community with enormous potential,” said Graham Marley, Chief Executive of Let’s Do Business Group. “Through the Luton Elevate programme, we want to provide practical support, collaborative learning, and funding opportunities to help local businesses take their next big step.”

Helping Luton Businesses Grow

Launching in October 2025, the Luton Elevate: Business Growth Launchpad is open to businesses with three or more employees that are ready to grow. The programme is designed to give local business owners the support, skills, and confidence they need to take their business to the next level. Participants will benefit from:

- Collaborative Learning: Join an online Business Accelerator Programme with other local businesses. Share ideas, learn from others’ experiences, and discover new ways to solve everyday business challenges.

- Practical Workshops: Attend face-to-face sessions in Luton starting November 2025, covering essential topics such as leadership, strategy, finance, and marketing. These workshops are designed to provide real, practical tools that can be applied straight into your business.

- One-to-One Mentoring: Get up to six hours of personalised guidance from experienced business advisors. This means you can discuss specific challenges your business is facing and get tailored advice to help you grow.

- Business Growth Grants: Businesses that complete at least eight hours of support may be eligible for a grant to help put their growth plans into action, whether that’s expanding your team, investing in new equipment, or launching a new product.

By taking part, businesses can improve efficiency, reach more customers, increase sales, and build a stronger foundation for future growth – all while connecting with a network of supportive local business owners and experts.

Get​ Involved

Luton-based businesses interested in growing and scaling are encouraged to find out more and register for the programme by visiting: www.lutongrowthlaunchpad.co.uk