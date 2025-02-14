LLA boosts local economy with £110 million supply chain spend

London Luton Airport (LLA) invested £110 million in businesses within a 25-mile radius, amounting to 60% of its total annual supply chain spend last year.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

LLA’s latest supply chain spend figures also reveal that it is now working with more local suppliers than ever, with 322 local businesses providing works, goods and services to the airport over the past 12 months, a year-on-year increase of more than 70 companies joining its approved supplier list.

LLA contributes £830 million to Luton’s economy and £1.3 billion to the Six Counties (Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Essex, Hertfordshire, Norfolk and Suffolk) and £1.8 billion nationally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alberto Martin, Chief Executive Officer at London Luton Airport, commented: “London Luton Airport has a hugely influential role to play in driving the local economy. The airport is blessed with a diverse network of innovative and entrepreneurial neighbouring businesses that work with us either directly on-site or through the supply of vital goods or services. Our focus on boosting the local economy creates thousands of opportunities for local people, whilst helping to reduce our environmental impact by minimising the distance that people, goods and materials need to travel. Our aim is to continue to develop opportunities for local suppliers as we await Government approval of the exciting plans for our sustainable growth that present a generational opportunity to unlock a further £2.4 billion in investment and create up to 11,000 new, high-quality jobs.”

London Luton Airport (LLA) invested £110 million in businesses within a 25-mile radius, amounting to 60% of its total annual supply chain spend last year.

Underlining its commitment to support and engage with local suppliers, LLA hosts regular procurement training workshops to raise awareness of ongoing and future tender opportunities and to build understanding of its tendering process and requirements. The airport also works closely with Luton Council and local business groups to identify and engage with local companies that are well-suited to meet its needs.

Justin Richardson, Chief Executive of Bedfordshire Chamber of Commerce, commented: “London Luton Airport is one of Bedfordshire’s most important and influential economic drivers. The airport’s commitment to building strong, mutually beneficial working relationships with many hundreds of businesses across the region has established it as a linchpin of the regional economy and is to be commended. As a catalyst for opportunity and growth, LLA provides thousands of direct and indirect employment opportunities to businesses across the Bedfordshire region and beyond.”

LLA’s continued investment in the local supply chain is just one example of the airport’s investment in the communities it serves. Last year, the airport invested almost £400,000 in the local community through initiatives such as its Community Trust Fund, Greener Future Fund, charitable donations and sponsorship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Javeria Hussain, Deputy Chair of Luton Rising, the Luton Council company that owns the airport for community benefit, said: “This total, when combined with our own industry-leading community funding, makes LLA by far the most socially impactful airport in the UK. Approval of our sustainable growth plans by the Government would allow us to significantly increase this community support, new jobs and economic growth.”

LLA boosts local economy with £110 million supply chain spend

Every passenger at the airport allows Luton Rising and the Council to invest 53p directly into local frontline services and community causes – consistently 20 times more than any other UK airport. This agreement means that LLA, with the support of its shareholders AENA and Infrabridge, has generated over £500 million in concession fees to date.