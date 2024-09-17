London-based buyout firm Sullivan Street new owners of local private rehab

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The UK Addiction Treatment Group (also known as UKAT) - which runs the local rehab Liberty House- has successfully acquired new ownership from major private equity firm Sullivan Street Partners whilst at the same time the Government has finally inflated drug and alcohol treatment budgets in Luton by 64%.

The injection of long-awaited investment into tackling Luton’s drug and alcohol crisis should flatten the curve of drug and alcohol deaths in the area.

In 2022, 19 deaths related to drug poisoning were registered in Luton- the second highest number since records began in 1993. This figure was up from just 6 drug deaths in 2019, just before the pandemic hit- a 216% rise in local drug deaths in just three years.

Addiction treatment centre, Liberty House

In the same year, Luton registered 27 deaths from alcohol-specific causes, the highest number since records began in 2001. This was a 12% increase from 2021 (24 alcohol deaths) and a staggering 80% increase from 2019 (15 alcohol deaths), the last year before the Covid-19 pandemic hit.

The UKAT Group, which runs eight residential treatment facilities including Liberty House, welcomes the new ownership from Sullivan Street. They will provide the support needed to expand UKAT’s treatment footprint, reaching more addicts in areas where drug and alcohol deaths are rising. The operation of Liberty House remains unaffected by UKAT’s new ownership.

Last year, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) granted Luton Council with a budget of £544,313 towards their 2023/24 drug strategy spend.

According to analysis by the UK Addiction Treatment Group, Luton Borough Council now has 64% more money to spend on drug and alcohol treatment services in their area, as their 2024/25 budget now stands at £893,292.

For the first time since 2012, councils like Luton Borough Council have a protected budget allocated for inpatient detoxification only- a service that the UK Addiction Treatment Group provides as standard.

In Luton, this amounts to an inpatient detoxification budget of £46,592.

Clients typically admit into Liberty House rehab for a period of 28 days, inclusive of a 7 day detox, followed by an intense and effective residential therapy programme. UKAT’s sobriety rate stands at 95% one year after leaving treatment.

Daniel Gerrard, Managing Director at the UK Addiction Treatment Group which operates Liberty House comments;

“We’re thrilled to welcome new ownership under Sullivan Street Partners. We have a positive history with the team and they know the industry, our business and most importantly, our desire and drive to help as many people suffering with addiction as possible, and they’ll undoubtedly be able to help us achieve our mission.”

Layton Tamberlin, Managing Partner, Sullivan Street Partners comments;

"The addiction treatment market is chronically unserved, and we are delighted to have acquired a leading pioneer. We look forward to supporting Daniel and the team at Liberty House as they grow the business and expand its facility footprint and service offering."

“UKAT Group’s ethos and standard of care towards their clients is second to none, and we are proud to be able to help them to continue freeing people from the grips of addiction.”