Luton airport team celebrate awards win

The airport team celebrate their win

London Luton Airport’s (LLA) procurement team has been awarded the Procurement Team of the year (Small Organisations) at the CIPS Awards 2021.

The team won the award in recognition of the rapid changes they made in response to the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on the airport. The team developed a robust and rapid plan to support the airport centred around innovation and collaboration, reducing spend where possible and directly contributing to the survival of the airport.

Terry Gittins, Head of Procurement at LLA, said: “This has been a particularly tough year for aviation. However, the team have continued to work hard and deliver best-in-class procurement, while also supporting our local supply chain as much as possible. This is a testament to that work and I couldn’t be prouder.”

Despite the pandemic, the percentage of LLA’s total supply chain spend within a 20-mile radius of the airport increased from 30% to 35% in 2020. The procurement team continue to hold regular events to help and encourage local suppliers bid for contracts.

The Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply (CIPS) Excellence in Procurement Awards are an opportunity to showcase and celebrate the best work and teams in the procurement profession.