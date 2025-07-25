Luton house needing work sells at auction

A mid-terrace house requiring improvement in Luton was sold at auction this week.

Three-bedroom 53 Malvern Road was among 170 lots in the latest auction held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

It went under the auctioneer’s gavel at of £184,000 freehold at the firm’s auction which ended on Thursday 24 July.

Auction Appraiser Paul Wood said: “Our bidders could see the potential in this house which offers well-proportioned rooms and a gas heating system via radiators.

SOLD: 53 Malvern Road, Luton. Photo: Clive Emson

“Although the property requires a degree of updating and improvement, we considered it would make a lovely home for owner-occupation or could be let to generate a good income once works had been carried out – and our buyer agreed.”

The property comprises a ground floor entrance hall, living room, dining room, kitchen and bathroom with WC, with three bedrooms on the first floor. Outside there is a small front courtyard and rear garden.

It is situated within reasonable access to local shops, schools, bus routes, and other amenities.

