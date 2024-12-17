Luton Point confirms ‘several well-known names’ coming to shopping centre

The new branding at Luton Point. Picture: Key Lime PR & Marketing

Luton’s town centre shopping centre has revealed the new stores that will be opening inside the Luton Point in the coming weeks.

Fashion and home outlet Choice will open its second location in the centre and will be selling brands and designer products with up to 70 per cent off the original retail price.

For the foodies, Tikka Nation will open on Feast Street before Christmas – bringing street food favourites to the town. This will be their eighth branch to open in the UK.

Meanwhile, bakery chain Greggs will move into a larger space in the Luton Point.

Roy Greening, Centre Director, said: “We are delighted to be welcoming new stores and seeing the expansion of others here at the centre. 2024 has proved to be a fantastic year here at Luton Point and it is great to be heading into 2025 with such positivity and more new stores to be announced shortly.”