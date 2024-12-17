Luton Point confirms ‘several well-known names’ coming to shopping centre
Fashion and home outlet Choice will open its second location in the centre and will be selling brands and designer products with up to 70 per cent off the original retail price.
For the foodies, Tikka Nation will open on Feast Street before Christmas – bringing street food favourites to the town. This will be their eighth branch to open in the UK.
Roy Greening, Centre Director, said: “We are delighted to be welcoming new stores and seeing the expansion of others here at the centre. 2024 has proved to be a fantastic year here at Luton Point and it is great to be heading into 2025 with such positivity and more new stores to be announced shortly.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.