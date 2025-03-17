Luton restaurant ‘closed until further notice’ after accidental kitchen fire

Zandra's on Upper George Street. Picture: Google Maps

A restaurant in Luton town centre has been forced to close after a fire ripped through it at the weekend.

Four fire crews were called to a blaze at Zandra’s in Upper George Street just after 7am on Saturday, March 15.

The accidental fire started in the kitchen and ripped through the ground floor premises.

On Facebook, the restaurant said: “It’s with regret Zandra’s will be closed until further notice. Fire destroyed our restaurant this morning.”

A neighbouring student accommodation block was evacuated after smoke spread to the building. There were no injuries reported.