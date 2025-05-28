Luton stylist earns national recognition for home salon success
Hair To Dye For by Kirsty is a finalist in the Best Home Salon category at the UK Hair and Beauty Awards 2025.
Run by local colour specialist Kirsty Hughes, the business is one of several shortlisted for the national title, which celebrates creativity, client satisfaction, and innovation in the hair and beauty industry.
The salon operates from a purpose-built studio in Kirsty’s home and has grown through word-of-mouth and social media to become one of the most sought-after destinations for colour work in the area.
Located in Luton, Kirsty’s studio serves clients from across Bedfordshire and beyond, with her Instagram page @hairtodyeforbyskirsty helping showcase her work to a growing audience.
Winners will be announced later this year at the UK Hair and Beauty Awards ceremony.