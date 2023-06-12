Two car trading companies in Luton have been prosecuted by Luton Council for advertising recalled vehicles and breaching regulations.

On June 1, Shahnawaz Gazdar and Andreas Orthodoxou from A and U Capital Limited, trading as Tenby Car Supermarket, pleaded guilty to offences under the Consumer Protection from Unfair Trading Regulations 2008.

The company based at Camford Way had advertised cars with Outstanding Manufacturer’s Recalls that had not rectified and had not told potential buyers about the recalls.

Both fines were reduced after early guilty pleas

A car recall is when either the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) or car manufacturer finds a potential safety issue with a vehicle or a certain component on the vehicle.

The Magistrates in Luton deemed the company to be negligent. A and U Capital Limited had previously received guidance about such issues on ‘many occasions’, according to Luton Council.

The directors were handed a £3,333 penalty - reduced from £6,000 due to early guilty plea, with a total charge of £4,173.

The men signed formal undertakings under the Enterprise Act 2002 and agreed to measures on how to conduct business in the future.

Directors Ehtesham Ahmed and Muneeb Asif from Eama Limited trading as MK Wheels also pleaded guilty to offences under the Consumer Protection from Unfair Trading Regulations 2008 in March this year.

The company, based at Dallow Road, had advertised seven cars between 2021 and 2022 with Outstanding Manufacturer’s Recalls. They had to rectified the recalls or told the potential buyers about them.

The offences were deemed ‘highly reckless’ by Magistrates and were fined £4,000. The penalty was reduced from £6000 due to early guilty plea. Both directors signed formal undertakings.

Cllr Maria Lovell, portfolio holder responsible for community safety at Luton Council said” “We are committed to protecting people and keeping them safe and so if traders are deliberately misleading them we will take action.