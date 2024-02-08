Luton’s Bear Club hopes ‘it’s not the end’ after owners accept offer on building

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The owners of a jazz club in Luton have said they are in their “worst-case scenario” after finding out that the owner of its building has agreed to sell.

The Bear Club, in Mill Yard, Guildford Street, had been told last month that the freeholders of the premises it uses as its base had intended to sell, putting the future of the club in jeopardy.

In an update on their site, the Bear Club said: “We have sadly just been informed that the owners of the Bear Club building are entering into an agreement to sell their company to new shareholders in a deal that is expected to complete by the end of June. That company owns the freehold to the building.

Band performing in The Bear Club. Picture: Neil Simmonds

“We understand that the new owner does not wish to retain The Bear Club in the building once the deal is finalised and will want vacant possession when our lease terminates at the end of June. Unless we can find an alternative home, this will mean we will be forced to close The Bear Club at the end of June.”

S.R. Wood & Son Ltd, the commercial real estate agent which listed the property, could not comment, but passed on Luton News’ request to its client.

Co-owner Neil Simmonds said: “Despite the last week where we came away positive about a way forward to try and get to buy the freehold for the community. We've been told now that things have progressed at pace and the building, which is owned by a company, is to be sold as soon as possible, with a completion date before the end of June.

“The worst bit of news, I suppose, is that the purchaser doesn't wish to continue the Bear Club as a tenant of the building. That's our worst-case scenario.”

Supporters had met with the club’s owners to discuss a way of saving it, and had submitted forms to Luton Borough Council nominating the building as an asset of community value.

But the news that the freeholder company which owns the building is to be sold, means that co-owners Neil Simmonds and Giles Willits are looking for alternatives to house the jazz club. Neil said that one building has been identified, but that they are “open to looking at others”. He added: “I hope it is not the end of the Bear.”

He asked supporters to give them a good send off in the building “if that’s the way the dice rolls”.

Neil continued: “We would love people to express their support for if we do get an alternative home organiser we'd love people to come out and support that alternative.

“We hope they love the music, they love the way we do things that won't change if we get a new home. Any expressions of support for any proposals we put forward will be welcomed.”