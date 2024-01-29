Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A jazz club in one of Luton’s former hat factories could face closure this year, after its freeholders put the property on the market.

The Bear Club, in Mill Yard, Guildford Street, could close its doors for good in June if a buyer wants the property vacant after buying the freehold. The listing on S. R. Wood & Son states that the premises, currently occupied by the club and creative professionals, are available to buy on a freehold basis for £575,000.

The website said: “Vacant possession can be provided from 31st June 2024. Should a purchaser wish to retain The Bear Club as a tenant, it is likely that a new lease could be agreed – it is understood that The Bear Club would like to remain in occupation.”

Band performing in The Bear Club. Picture: Neil Simmonds

The club, which is approaching its 10th anniversary, could be closed as early as July if a buyer decides to not keep it on.

Neil Simmonds, club co-owner, said: “We knew it was coming, we can't argue with that. The freeholders have owned the freehold for a reasonably long period of time and they want sell, they want to realise their investment. But it does leave us high and dry potentially.”

Stephen Wood, from commercial estate agent S. R. Wood & Son, said: “I sincerely wish a favourable outcome for all parties concerned” – but added that he could not comment further due to “client confidentiality”.

Neil, who owns the club with Giles Willits, explained: “It's a great club, in the international class in terms of the bands that we attract, and people love playing here. People love coming to see bands live. There is obviously a broader threat to grassroots venues like the Bear Club.

"We are one of a small number of clubs putting on international quality jazz and blues and roots music outside of London. I think because there are precious few assets of that calibre, clearly The Bear Club closing would be an unwelcome piece of news for Luton in general.

Members are set to meet at the club at 7.30pm on Wednesday (January 31) to discuss how the Bear Club can survive. Neil added: “There's a financial aspect to it. Vendors are not going to change their mind, so they're going to sell if they can sell and if we can buy collectively as a community, that's one potential avenue that's worth exploring. We haven't given up hope that there might be a solution that allows us to continue, or potentially buy the freehold."