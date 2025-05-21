Luton’s Jewson branch to become ‘UK’s largest merchant shop floor’ after refurb

New Luton branch. Picture: Jewson

A building material company in Luton will become the largest merchant shop floor in the UK following a huge refurbishment.

More than £4m has been spent by Jewson to renovate its Dallow Road site – creating a 51,800 ft² shop floor with thousands of products in stock.

The branch will open this summer and has a cement plant, timber cutting station, large landscaping display, paint mixing station, tool hire and repair centres.

Customers can try on workwear before buying and look around the kitchen and bathroom showrooms.

The refurbishment has added Jewson’s first-ever Sustainability House – a full-scale mock home made of materials from its Building for the Future range.

Andrew Collinson, Jewson Luton’s new branch director, said: “The work being undertaken here at Luton will redefine the capabilities of builders’ merchants in the UK. The branch will act as a vital hub for construction and building projects in the South East, but will also be a blueprint of best practice in merchanting at a national level, too.

“Jewson is proud to partner the trades. Every decision made about the new branch is based on what our customers tell us they need to operate efficiently, sustainably, and successfully.

“We’ve left no stone unturned in analysing how they engage and interact with us in branch, and we believe that the wealth of services and products set to be in place are exactly what customers need to be the true building experts their own customers look for.”

He added: “The next few months will see more of our ambitions come to fruition, and we can’t wait to start welcoming customers back through our doors.”