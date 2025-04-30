Mulberry Court celebrates 15 years of exceptional care and community
The day was filled with joy and laughter as guests enjoyed a delicious barbecue and buffet, lively DJ music, an enchanting magic show and an exciting mini zoo brought directly into the home, creating a fun-filled experience for everyone involved.
The event received glowing praise from families and visitors alike. Family member Claire commended the staff at Mulberry Court, commenting “The staff are absolutely amazing. You all should be so proud of how you look after the residents! You can really see how passionate you are about your jobs – literally earths angels. Thank you for all you do.”
Becky added, “Such a fantastic day celebrating 15 years of Mulberry Court. It was so lovely to see all of the residents really enjoying themselves. Well done to all the hardworking management & staff for making it such a special occasion. Team Mulberry!”
The idea for the celebration was developed collaboratively by Mulberry Court's management and staff, who wished to honour not only the legacy of the home but also the incredible people who make it such a warm and welcoming environment. The atmosphere throughout the event was one of happiness, unity, and appreciation—reflecting the heart of what Mulberry Court stands for.
For more information about the wonderful activities at Mulberry Court, please visit their Facebook page: Mulberry Court Care Home – Care Homes UK | Dementia, Residential & Nursing Care | Runwood Homes