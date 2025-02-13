Apprentices could be missing out on financial help - from travel discounts to rent support 💰

Apprentices in the UK can claim benefits to help with living costs, travel, and more

Low-income apprentices may qualify for Universal Credit to assist with essential expenses

Apprentices are entitled to a minimum wage, with increases based on age and apprenticeship year

Apprentices can access discounted travel, student discounts, and council tax reductions

Those on low incomes may qualify for free or discounted prescriptions, dental care, and eye tests

National Apprenticeship Week is the perfect time to highlight the benefits available to apprentices in the UK.

While apprenticeships offer valuable work experience, training, and a wage, many apprentices may not be aware of the financial support they can claim to help with living costs, travel, and other expenses.

Being an apprentice doesn’t mean you have to struggle financially. Whether it’s help with rent, travel, healthcare, or general living costs, there are numerous benefits you may be entitled to.

Here the additional benefits available to apprentices, and how to apply for them.

Universal Credit

Universal Credit (UC) is a means-tested benefit designed to help people with low incomes, including apprentices, cover essential living costs.

Who can claim?

You must be on a low income and meet eligibility criteria, including savings and household income assessments.

If you are under 25, your standard Universal Credit allowance will be lower than for those over 25.

How to apply:

Visit the official Universal Credit website and create an online account.

Complete the application form and provide supporting documents such as payslips and tenancy agreements.

Attend an interview at your local Jobcentre Plus if required.

Apprentice Minimum Wage and wage support

Apprentices aged 16 to 18, or those over 19 in the first year of their apprenticeship, are entitled to the National Minimum Wage for apprentices (£6.40 per hour as of April 2024, but going up to £7.55 in April 2025).

If you are 19+ and have completed your first year, you are entitled to the regular minimum wage for your age group.

If you believe you are being paid incorrectly, you can report it to ACAS or check your pay entitlement using the government’s wage checker tool.

Help with travel costs

Some local councils and transport providers offer discounted travel schemes for apprentices.

Examples include:

16-25 Railcard: Offers 1/3 off rail fares for those aged 16-25 (or over 25 and in full-time study).

Offers 1/3 off rail fares for those aged 16-25 (or over 25 and in full-time study). Apprentice Oyster Card (London): Apprentices in London can get 30% off adult-rate travelcards and bus/tram passes.

Apprentices in London can get 30% off adult-rate travelcards and bus/tram passes. Discounted bus travel schemes: Some regional bus companies offer apprentice fare discounts.

How to apply:

Check your local council’s website for available schemes.

Apply for national discounts through the relevant transport providers (e.g., the National Rail website for a Railcard or Transport for London for an Oyster card).

Council Tax Reduction

If you are on a low income and pay council tax, you may be eligible for Council Tax Reduction (CTR).

Who can claim?

Low-income individuals, including apprentices, who are responsible for council tax payments.

The amount of support depends on income, household size, and local council policies.

How to apply:

Visit your local council’s website or use the government’s council tax reduction checker to find out how to apply.

Submit proof of earnings and other requested documentation.

Student discounts

Although apprentices aren’t classified as students in the traditional sense, many retailers and organisations extend student discounts to them.

Popular discount schemes include:

TOTUM Apprentice card: The official student discount card available to apprentices, offering savings on shopping, travel, and entertainment.

The official student discount card available to apprentices, offering savings on shopping, travel, and entertainment. UNiDAYS and Student Beans: Some brands allow apprentices to register for student discounts through these platforms.

How to apply:

Purchase a TOTUM Apprentice card through their website.

Check individual retailer policies for eligibility through UNiDAYS or Student Beans.

Free or discounted prescriptions and dental care

Apprentices on low incomes may qualify for NHS Low Income Scheme (LIS) support, which provides discounts or exemptions for prescriptions, dental care, and eye tests.

Who can claim?

Those earning below a certain income threshold.

How to apply:

Complete an HC1 form (available from pharmacies, GP surgeries, or the NHS website).

If eligible, you’ll receive an HC2 (full help) or HC3 (partial help) certificate.

Child Benefit (for parents in apprenticeships)

If you have children, you may be eligible for Child Benefit, which provides a monthly payment to help with childcare costs.

How to apply:

Apply online through the government’s Child Benefit portal.

Payments are made monthly, with higher rates for the first child and lower rates for additional children.

