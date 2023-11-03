News you can trust since 1891
New Starbucks opening soon in Luton shopping centre

Olivia Preston
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 15:37 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2023, 15:38 GMT
The Starbucks logo hangs outside one of the company's cafes. Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty ImagesThe Starbucks logo hangs outside one of the company's cafes. Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
A new Starbucks coffee shop is set to open in The Mall, Luton soon.

While an opening date has not been released, the new location will be ready for customers before Christmas.

The Mall announced the opening today (November 3), as it revealed that Wilko would be returning to the shopping centre. The new store is one of five new Wilko shops opening in the country.

Roy Greening, centre director at The Mall, said: “We are thrilled with the news that a much-loved brand will be making a return so soon after leaving the High Street, and that they have chosen to do so here at The Mall.

“Their arrival – along with the new Starbucks opening here soon - will be very welcome additions to the Christmas shopping experience here at the centre. A festive coffee is always much needed after stocking up on gifts and decorations.”

