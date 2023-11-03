This comes as Wilko says it will reopen in The Mall next month

The Starbucks logo hangs outside one of the company's cafes. Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

A new Starbucks coffee shop is set to open in The Mall, Luton soon.

While an opening date has not been released, the new location will be ready for customers before Christmas.

The Mall announced the opening today (November 3), as it revealed that Wilko would be returning to the shopping centre. The new store is one of five new Wilko shops opening in the country.

Roy Greening, centre director at The Mall, said: “We are thrilled with the news that a much-loved brand will be making a return so soon after leaving the High Street, and that they have chosen to do so here at The Mall.