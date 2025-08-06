Post Office returns to Luton Point

Luton Point is delighted to announce that the Post Office has officially reopened its doors within the shopping centre, following strong demand from the local community.

Now located opposite Esquires Cafe, the Post Office is once again providing a full range of essential services including postage, bill payments, passport and license applications, and parcel services via Amazon, DHL Express, Parcelforce collection + and DPD. Customers can access a range of everyday banking services, including cash withdrawals and deposits. Travel services are also available, such as foreign currency exchange and travel insurance. The unit also houses The Stationery Store, so shoppers can pick up a wide range of stationery products during their visit.

The new main Post Office branch will serve the community seven days a week:

Monday – Saturday: 9am – 6pm

Opening of the new Post Office in Luton Point

Sunday: 11am – 4pm

The Stationery Store opening times:

Monday – Wednesday: 9am – 6pm

Thursdays: 9am - 7pm

Friday - Saturday: 9am - 6pm

Sunday: 11am – 5pm

The modern, accessible facility features a wide, level-access entrance, a hearing loop and dedicated wheelchair space at serving counters.

Roy Greening, Centre Director at Luton Point, commented: “The Post Office is an integral part of our community, and we’re thrilled to welcome them back to Luton Point. Their return has already been met with great enthusiasm, and it’s fantastic to see so many familiar faces making use of the service once again.”

The reopening marks yet another positive milestone for Luton Point. 2025 has already seen the arrival of popular food spot Tikka Nation, an expanded Greggs store, Choice, House of Fraser Outlet and Sports Direct.