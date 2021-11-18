Primark relaunches in Luton today - and this is what you can expect from the extended store in The Mall

Primark has today relaunched its Luton town centre store with a new extended shopping space for customers spanning 9,800sqft, bringing the total retail space up to 35,500sqft.

The main entrance to the shop, which first opened in 2006, has also been relocated to the new extension, while there are also two additional tills (bringing the total number to 19) and more room for its product lines such as fashion, homewares, beauty and accessories.

Philippa Nibbs, Director of Sales UK, London and South East said: “We are delighted to open our extended store in Luton this morning and offer our customers even more space to shop. With over 9,800 square feet of additional selling space, the store is stocked with the latest fashion trends, all at Primark’s famous amazing prices. Between our great value, everyday must-haves and hot new season trend collections, we’ve got everything that we know our customers in Luton love.”

Primark in The Mall, Luton

Roy Greening, General Manager at The Mall Luton, said: “We are delighted with our bigger and better Primark store, and we know our customers are as well. It’s great to be able to offer the community such a fantastic range of choice.”

In September, Primark unveiled a wide-reaching new sustainability strategy, pledging to make more sustainable fashion choices affordable for all. It is designed to reduce fashion waste, halve carbon emissions across its value chain and improve the lives of people who make Primark products.

The programme includes commitments to ensure all Primark clothing is made from recycled or more sustainably sourced materials by 2030, increasing from 25% of all clothes sold at the time of launch; the elimination of all single-use plastics in Primark’s own operations by 2027; and the commitment to pursue a living wage for workers in the supply chain by 2030.

