Student who started Dunstable-based Earth & Wheat named as judge at baking industry ‘Oscars’

A student who set up a Dunstable-based bakery company has been named as a guest judge at the bakery industry’s version of the ‘Oscars’.

James Eid, 21, founded Earth & Wheat in 2021 and in October his subscription box start-up was awarded the Sustainability Initiative of the Year at the Baking Industry Awards (BIA).

His brand rescues baked goods from bakeries in the UK that would been thrown in the bin has only been in business for two years.

James Eid received the Sustainability Initiative of the Year at the Baking Industry Awards hosted by TV presenter Sally Phillips, far left

Now James will be a judge himself at the BIA this November.

He said: “I am honoured to be an independent judge for the BIA’s Sustainability Initiative of the Year 2023. Last year, Earth & Wheat won this prestigious award and I extend my continued congratulations to the team.”