Tennyson Road Primary School wins £1,000 in Luton Point competition

Tennyson Road Primary School in Luton has been presented with a cheque for £1,000 after their success in Luton Point’s Christmas Character Competition.

The competition sought to find a Christmas character to feature in the centre’s festive messaging, and asked local schools to submit their entries in the hope of being featured, alongside winning a £1,000 donation to their school.

The competition received over 800 entries from 18 local schools, but ultimately it was six entries from Tennyson Road Primary School that captured the essence of Christmas and formed a cohesive and fun campaign.

The six winners were Amelia age 9, Elijah age 8, Isla age 10, Yusra age 10, Yashara age 9, and Zuzanna age 9 whose lively and imaginative designs captured the attention of the judges!

Centre Director Roy Greening with Tennyson Road winners

The pupils were treated with a visit from Roy Greening, Centre Director at Luton Point, on Thursday 28th November, where a giant cheque for £1,000 was presented. Each child was then presented with a printed copy of the artwork designed by the shopping centre featuring their designs, which will appear across their social media, website and shopping centre soon.

Mrs Gotch, Head of School at Tennyson Road Primary, commented “We were absolutely thrilled to find out that we had won the Luton Point competition. Community is so important here at Tennyson Road and for us to celebrate and share Christmas cheer with our local community is just simply amazing!”

Mrs Gotch continues, “We are a large school with two sites, and have lots of children who want to celebrate this fabulous news. We are going to allow our winners to decide how we spend this £1,000 to enable us to positively impact all of the children here at Tennyson. Thank you so much to Luton Point for allowing us to take part in this competition, we really appreciate the opportunity and we are really excited to work with them in the future!”

A selection of the entries received by Luton Point in this competition will be arranged in a fantastic festive display for pupils, family and friends to enjoy from next Friday (6th December) at the large display window opposite the Shoe Zone store in the centre, Visitors on their Christmas shopping trips are encouraged to stop by and take a look to see the children’s wonderful interpretations of Christmas!

Lavinia Douglass, Marketing Manager at Luton Point, commented “We’d like to thank every school and every pupil who took part in our Christmas Character Competition this year. We were thrilled to see so many brilliant entries showcasing the artistic talent of the next generation, it certainly made it a difficult competition for us to judge!”

Lavinia continued “On behalf of everyone at Luton Point, I’d like to offer a huge congratulations to Tennyson Road Primary School and their winning pupils on their success. We can’t wait to showcase these wonderful designs this Christmas and New Year alongside some of the other lovely entries we received, and we look forward to hearing more about how the £1,000 is planning to be spent! We hope you all have a wonderful holiday, however you celebrate!”

