Watch as Vauxhall union workers protest outside of Luton factory over planned factory closure

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston

News Reporter

Published 17th Dec 2024, 12:41 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Around 150 workers stood outside of Luton’s Vauxhall factory this morning to protest Stellantis’ plans to close the site after nearly 120 years in the town.

Union Unite organised the two-day protest outside of gate one in Kimpton Road, starting today (Tuesday) in reaction to plans revealed by Stellantis.

The owner of Vauxhall announced its intention to move production to its Ellesmere Port plant as part of a £50 million investment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Speaking outside the factory, Unite’s national organiser for the automotive industry, Lewis Norton, said: “It's a community protest and a rally of support in defence of the closure of this plant.

Union members outside of Luton's Vauxhall factory. Picture: Unite the Unionplaceholder image
Union members outside of Luton's Vauxhall factory. Picture: Unite the Union

“It’s to demonstrate to Stellantis, the owner, that this town isn't going to just give up this plant easy. And there is a real strength of feeling that they're not just gonna lie down and let this be closed.”

Lewis mentioned the “unwavering support” from the public who drove by the protestors. He said: “We've had tons of support from Royal Mail to local buses to taxi drivers and white van men. Ironically, this is the factory that makes their white van so their price is going to be going up as well.”

When asked what the workers want, Lewis explained: “They want a job. They want to fight for this plant. They're not ready for let it go. They're not ready to be part of the scrap heap of history, what they want is secure employment for the future. This is 120 year old site with four generations, and they want it to last for another number of generations. And I think long term, this is not just a looting issue. This is a UK issue. This is the future of UK manufacturing."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Luton Green Party have supported the rally this morning. A spokesperson for the party said: “The decision to shut down Vauxhall Luton defies logic. It undermines the UK’s manufacturing base and threatens progress towards a green transition at a time when investment in sustainable industries has never been more critical. We must ask: what future is there for a green transition if flagship projects like this are allowed to fail?”

“We stand with the workers of Vauxhall Luton. We will not let them be forgotten.”

Related topics:VauxhallLutonRoyal Mail

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1891
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice