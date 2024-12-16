Vauxhall workers in Luton to protest over ‘totally unnecessary’ Stellantis closure plans

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston

News Reporter

Published 16th Dec 2024, 15:45 BST
Updated 16th Dec 2024, 16:10 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Union workers will protest outside Luton’s Vauxhall factory over Stellantis’ plans to close the site.

Unite announced the two-day protest and rally today (Monday) over the car manufacturer’s intention to shut production at the electric van factory – putting 1,100 jobs at risk.

Workers will stage their protest outside gate one at the Kimpton Road site tomorrow (Tuesday) and Wednesday (December 18) between 8am and 4pm. They will also hold a rally at 12pm tomorrow.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Shutting the profitable Luton factory when it has just been made ready to produce electric vehicles from 2025 makes no sense. Time has now rightly been called on Carlos Tavares, whose counterproductive strategy of cutting Stellantis to the bone to artificially inflate profits has clearly failed.

LUTON, ENGLAND - MARCH 17: A view of Vauxhall Motors Vivaro Van Plant on March 17, 2020 in Luton, England. The carmaker's parent company, PSA Group, said the plants would remain closed through March 27, citing a drop in demand and supply-chain disruption due to the COVID-19 outbreak. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)LUTON, ENGLAND - MARCH 17: A view of Vauxhall Motors Vivaro Van Plant on March 17, 2020 in Luton, England. The carmaker's parent company, PSA Group, said the plants would remain closed through March 27, citing a drop in demand and supply-chain disruption due to the COVID-19 outbreak. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
LUTON, ENGLAND - MARCH 17: A view of Vauxhall Motors Vivaro Van Plant on March 17, 2020 in Luton, England. The carmaker's parent company, PSA Group, said the plants would remain closed through March 27, citing a drop in demand and supply-chain disruption due to the COVID-19 outbreak. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

“The opportunity is now there for Stellantis to prevent the needless destruction of its Luton operations. Unite is calling on the company to withdraw the deadline for redundancies that was imposed under Carlos Tavares’ regime and allow for proper negotiations between workers, management and government over the future of the plant.”

Last month, Cllr Hazel Simmons MBE, leader of Luton Borough Council called the plans a ‘devastating blow’ to the town.

Stellantis, owner of Vauxhall, revealed its latest plans to move production to its Ellesmere Port plant as part of a £50 million investment. More than 1,000 jobs are at risk at the site on Kimpton Road, which was due to become the second site in the country to manufacture Vauxhall's electric vehicles.

Related topics:VauxhallLutonUnite

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1891
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice