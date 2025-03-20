92-year-old Kerry native Eileen Gleasure finds home at Little Bramingham Farm care home in Luton

Resident at Friends of the Elderly’s Luton care home reminisces on St. Patrick’s Day.

At Little Bramingham Farm, the Luton-based residential care run by Charity, Friends of the Elderly - which is celebrating its 120th Anniversary this year – resident, Eileen Gleasure, who has been a resident at the care home since 26th March 2018, has been enjoying this year’s St. Patrick’s Day and reminiscing about her life in Ireland before moving to the care home.

92-year-old Eileen, who was born on 7th January 1933 and grew up in the Irish county of Kerry, near the village of Lixnaw, first visited Little Bramingham Farm for a respite break in January 2018. “I wasn’t at the care home for long, as I returned home on 2nd February 2018. Soon after, I realised how much I missed the warm, friendly and family-like atmosphere at Little Bramingham Farm, along with the wonderful care team and the friends I had made during my respite stay,” said Eileen. “So on 26th March 2018, I moved back to Little Bramingham Farm and made it my full-time home.”

Eileen enjoyed growing up in Kerry. “I loved being outside as much as possible,” continued Eileen. “I grew up on a farm and had so much freedom, it was wonderful. I remember great St. Patrick’s Day celebrations at the local pub. There was always lots of singing and dancing, which was fantastic, as music and singing were my favourite classes as school.”

Eileen became a hairdresser and was also a care worker .“I used to ride my bike everywhere,” added Eileen. “I rode it to work, to the shops and just for pleasure. I’d always be singing as I peddled.”

Eileen moved to Luton in 1952 and after meeting her Husband, Sean, the happy couple got married in London and became proud parents to six children. “I’ve got a wonderful family, not only my six children, but I now have nine grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren,” continued Eileen.

“Eileen is a much loved member of the Little Bramingham Farm family,” said Emma Lawrance, the Registered Manager at the care home. “She’s so musical and loves to sing – and has a passion for musicals. Eileen’s favourite film is Paint Your Wagon, and she knows every word to every song.”

“We have a wide and varied ranged of meaningful activities taking place each week,” added Karen Charity, Little Bramingham Farm’s Activities Coordinator. “Eileen loves to join in with our regular sing-alongs and thoroughly enjoys the live, musical performances of our visiting singing entertainers. She has such a sweet voice and loves to sing-along with all the show tunes and songs.”

Eileen also loves attending the care home’s community events. “I really enjoy the special days Emma and Karen put on,”continued Eileen.“Halloween, Christmas and the Children’s Easter Egg Hunts are some of my favourites.

“I’m very happy living here at Little Bramingham Farm, the care team is outstanding, there’s so much to do and get involved with – and the Chef serves us delicious meals. My favourite is Fish and Chips, it’s gorgeous.

“I would highly recommend Little Bramingham Farm to everyone. The care home has a lovely family atmosphere and the care team members are so caring and professional.

“I have been asked what’s my secret to a long and happy life. It’s simple really, be happy, have your family around you and look after yourself – and I’m definitely very well looked after here,” concluded Eileen.