Alex Mayer MP appointed to Parliament’s Transport Select Committee

Alex Mayer MP has been appointed as a member of Parliament’s Transport Select Committee.

The eleven member Transport Select Committee plays an important role in scrutinising the Department for Transport and makes recommendations on transport policy to the Government. They also hold public hearings where “witnesses” give evidence as the Committee investigates and reports on matters ranging from infrastructure projects to climate change and the future of public transport.

Alex Mayer MP said: “Transport touches every aspect of our lives, from getting from A to B to helping cut congestion and pollution, which is vital in the midst of the climate emergency.

“Working cross-party, Select Committees are where a lot of the important work of Parliament is done, and I look forward to getting stuck in tackling vital transport questions. This is about getting more people using our buses, improving stations (like Euston which so many commuters use) and making walking and cycling the natural choice for more everyday journeys.

Select Committee memberships are appointed from across the major political parties. The Transport Select Committee will meet for the first time next Tuesday.