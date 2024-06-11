Attention, airport dads reporting for holiday duty

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It seems going on holiday can transform even the most mild-mannered fathers into obsessive, no-nonsense timekeepers, as nearly a third (29%) of travellers say their dads like to take charge of getting everyone to the airport when going on holiday and 15% liken their approach to a military operation.

With a fifth (20%) confirming that their dad has a tendency to go into ‘Dad mode’ upon arriving at the airport to ensure ‘everything stays to plan, it’s little wonder that 25% of dads will constantly check the clock ahead of their flight departure time.

Other common ‘Airport Dad’ rituals include getting to the airport earlier than necessary (24%), repeatedly checking passports and boarding passes (22%) and obsessively monitoring departure boards (18%).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And while some may find ‘Airport Dads’ annoying and possibly even a little amusing, almost half (44%) of travellers believe they share some of the characteristics – regardless of whether they’re actually a dad.

Fathers and their adult children pictured travelling through London Luton Airport (LLA)

For those travelling with an ‘Airport Dad’ figure this weekend, London Luton Airport is offering a limited number of complimentary passes for the newly-opened My Lounge and fast-track security passes to help dads relax and take a break from their travel duties.

The airport will also play a selection of tongue-in-cheek tannoy announcements, from choruses of “Thank you for arriving two hours early”, to “Have you checked your passports and boarding passes in the last five minutes?’, to ensure no passengers miss out on those ever-friendly dad reminders.

London Luton Airport shares how to identify whether you have the characteristics of an ‘Airport Dad’:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Passport, tickets and departure day itinerary ready at least one week before the holiday Bonus point if everything is in a plastic wallet

Being stressed in the lead-up to the holiday (23%), leaving packed bags by the front door the night before (21%) and carrying luggage rather than wheeling it (15%), are all early warning signs that you may be heading towards ‘Airport Dad’ behaviour.

Clare Armstrong, Head of Guest Experience at London Luton Airport says, “It’s heart-warming to see that a quarter (24%) of holidaymakers acknowledge the pivotal role that dads play in organising family trips and managing airport logistics.

“We’re expecting another bumper weekend at London Luton Airport for Father’s Day weekend and we’re thrilled to offer some exclusive extras to travellers flying with their father figures this weekend as part of our commitment to providing a simple and friendly passenger experience. This will include fast-track security and complimentary passes to one of our executive lounges, all of which we hope will help their ‘Airport Dads’ to relax ahead of their journeys.”

With almost 170,000 passengers expected to travel through London Luton Airport over Father’s Day weekend, city break destinations including Amsterdam, Budapest, Barcelona, Paris and Prague are proving to be among the most popular destinations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad