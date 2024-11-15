Barton Le-Clay family facing Christmas without their beloved son name a micro pig in his honour

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A family who are facing Christmas without their beloved little boy are remembering him by naming an adorable miniature pig in his honour.

George Fox was diagnosed with a deadly glioblastoma brain tumour in 2021, and was the focus of a half million pound fundraising campaign in Barton Le-Clay, Beds while his family searched the world for a cure.

But despite pioneering treatment in Germany and the United States, animal-mad George passed away aged 13 in 2022, leaving behind his parents Louise, 50, Matt, 54, brother Jamie, 20 and sister Issy, 14.

Before he died George had begged his mum for a micro pig, but the family did not have space in their garden to accommodate the request.

George (left) with his brother and sister (image courtesy of the Fox family) - Animal News Agency

The family home was already brimming with animals as a result of Arnold Academy pupil George's obsession, with two dogs, a rabbit, three guinea pigs and a tortoise living under one roof.

But after George passed away, Louise felt that she wanted to learn more about miniature pigs in her son's honour, and approached Kew Little Pigs in Old Amersham, Bucks who offered to name a piglet George in his memory.

Louise said: "Getting him the micro pig was the only thing I didn't do for him when he was on that terrible journey, and Kew Little Pigs naming the piglet after George means so much to us.

"George was animal mad, he was so kind and so brave and he really wanted a micro pig but we didn't have a big enough garden. We tried to do everything that we could to make him happy, he got guinea pigs instead. This really does mean the world to us, and is a wonderful way to remember him this Christmas."

George Fox with his beloved pet puppy (image courtesy of the Fox family) - Animal News Agency

When George was just 12 years-old he started to develop headaches, and saw a GP and optician. The family were told that the symptoms were likely to be hormonal, but in May 2021 an MRI scan showed that George had a brain tumour, and was given just twelve months to live.

Determined to find a cure, Louise and Matt sought our immunotherapy in Germany and signed George up for a clinical trial in the USA. But neither treatment course was able to save his life.

Reflecting on the experience, Louise added: "You join a club that you never ever wanted to be part of and you don't want anyone else to be a part of either. He died just 11 and a half months after his diagnosis, it was such a terrible shock."

Louise has now formed the Angel Mums support group, which brings together other bereaved parents to take part in fundraising activities. So far Louise has done a number of high profile charity challenges including a wing walk and climbing Snowdon to raise thousands of pounds for charity.

George Fox was animal mad, and his family have named a miniature pig in his honour - Animal News Agency

She added: "George the pig really does mean so much to us, it is part of us taking some positives out of this terrible situation. Angel Mums is part of that too, and while we wish that George was still here every day, we are looking forward to the future too."

Olivia Mikhail, owner of Kew Little Pigs, said: "The Fox family are so incredibly brave, and when we heard their story we knew the perfect pig to be named George. Our little George is a Juliana pig and he will always live here at the farm living his best life as any pig should.

"We are honoured to be part of the Fox family's story and welcome them to the Kew Little Pigs family too." To find out more about Angel Mums go to https://www.tessajowellfoundation.org.uk/angelmums